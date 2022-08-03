A TikToker Is Making Over $49,000 a Month Inviting Followers to Blast EDM While He Sleeps

TikTok creator Jake Boehm makes a good living by allowing his livestream viewers to control his entire room while he sleeps—or at least tries to.

Boehm has garnered nearly 1 million followers by going live on the app and allowing viewers to set off a series of wild events in his room while he sleeps. He calls this the "Interactive Live Sleep Stream," and he's reportedly raking in an astounding $49,000 each month.

Boehm goes live every night, all-night on TikTok. His room, which is rigged with bubble machines, lights, inflatables, lasers and a swath of irritating sound effects, is controlled entirely by viewers of his livestreams. They can purchase "gifts" directly in the stream to activate various gadgets configured throughout the room.

Purchasing the kangaroo, for example, triggers a loud siren and lights. Opting for the goldmine, on the other hand, activates the entire room for a deafening 10 seconds.

Check out the clip below of one particular sleepless night soundtracked in part by Skrillex's "First of the Year (Equinox)," a track with a cacophony of dubstep sounds.

"It started as one single gift and one sound," Boehm told The Mirror. "Every night is the same, a sound or light is activated every 10-15 seconds, it’s constant all night."

According to Daily Mail, each session lasts for seven hours every night. However, Boehm says the livestreams have changed his life for the better.

"I plan to keep doing the lives every night and adding new features," Boehm added. "As long as people are watching and gifting, I'll be live."