Tomorrowland Launches Limited Edition Merchandise Ahead of Virtual Festival

Tomorrowland Around the World is just a few days away and with it comes the launch of a special limited edition merchandise collection. TML by Tomorrowland, the fashion label behind the esteemed festival brand, has curated a collection that features an array of exclusive items, accessories, and special one-time drops that will be available during the livestream event.

The collection is stunning, and since 2020 is the first year Tomorrowland is going digital, timely purchasing is advised because these items indoubtedly will sell out. According to a press release, included in the drop will be "a daring collab with techno superstar Charlotte de Witte’s label KNTXT, the world’s first 3D printed sunglasses from plastic waste and the first-ever custom-designed Tomorrowland sneakers."

The mission of the forthcoming virtual event is to bring people together during a time when physical connectivity is out of the question. The time capsule's pieces are inspired by this ideal and will aim to vicariously connect the People of Tomorrow year round via these items.

Check out some of the pieces available for purchase below. Each item will be available during their designated time slot. To purchase the threads, click here.

Tomorrowland Around The World will take place Saturday, July 25th to Sunday, July 26th, and is timezone-friendly. Day tickets cost €12.50 and weekend passes are €20.00, and include an on-demand option for revisiting up to one week after the event. The digital festival lineup will be announced on Monday, June 15th and tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 18th here.

