TOKiMONSTA Announces Mushroom-Inspired Collaboration With Sustainable Jewelry Brand, Wonther

In a newly-announced partnership with Wonther, TOKiMONSTA revealed that her forthcoming jewelry collection is a reminder of our connection to the natural world and to each other.

Taking to Twitter, TOKiMONSTA surprised fans by revealing she has joined the sustainable jewelry brand, Wonther, to design three unique pieces. The Resilience Necklace, Healing Earring, and Creativity Ring are each designed to highlight some of the positive qualities of mushrooms, some of Earth's oldest multicellular lifeforms. The newly-released Resilience Necklace marks the first drop in the collection, a mushroom-inspired necklace made with 925 silver and finished with a shimmering 24k gold plating.

"Mushrooms inspire resilience, healing, and creativity. I designed these pieces so the wearer is able to keep a small reminder of these pillars with them in everyday life," TOKiMONSTA said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "When the chaos in this world becomes overwhelming, I hope the jewelry will serve as a reminder for how we are in constant connection to all living things - and each other."

TOKiMONSTA's own career journey has been characterized by awe-inspiring resilience and strength. The "Loved By You" producer endured a long road to recovery after receiving two brain surgeries for a rare condition called moyamoya in 2016. Despite struggling to effectively verbally communicate and write in the immediate aftermath of the treatment, TOKiMONSTA persisted. She went on to become the first Asian-American female Grammy-nominated producer in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category in 2018.

Wonther will release the remaining pieces from the partnership: the Healing Earring and the Creativity Ring, on June 14th, 2022 and July 14th, 2022 respectively.

FOLLOW TOKIMONSTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/tokimonsta

Twitter: twitter.com/tokimonsta

Instagram: instagram.com/tokimonsta

Spotify: spoti.fi/3gZKLD6