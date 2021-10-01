Tomorrowland's Newest Demographic: Elementary Schools? Festival Unveils Clothing Line for Kids

The line promises "fashion for the next generation People of Tomorrow, carrying positivity and unity in their early life stages."

Ah, to be young again—remember your early days of raving? We've all been there: bright-eyed, bushy-tailed and fueled solely by ambition.

Taking this youthful ethos to heart is Tomorrowland's latest clothing collection, designed specifically for the tiniest, most innocent of humans. Baby ravers and babies of ravers—not you, ABGs—are about to be dressed to the nines.

The line consists of three simple t-shirt and hoodie options all printed with either rainbow festival logos or uplifting slogans. "Fashion for the next generation People of Tomorrow, carrying positivity and unity in their early life stages," one product description reads.

To boot, the brand has already released a variety of kid-ready accessories like hats, sunglasses and jewelry.

Shop the collection here and check out its adorable marketing photo shoot below.