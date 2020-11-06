Tomorrowland Solo Vida Wine: The New Drink to Help Forget That Festivals are Canceled

Have you ever wished to experience the magic of Tomorrowland in a glass? If the answer to that question is yes, then you are in luck. The beloved electronic music festival just launched its first venture into the beverage industry with its own sparkling wine, Solo Vida.

The event company partnered with Spanish winery Valformaosa, who provided the four grape varieties used in the product. The delicious result includes a mix of Chardonnay, Macabeo, Xarel·lo, and Parellada. The creation of this wine was meticulous in order to ensure the highest quality, from harvesting the grapes bottling to finalizing the intricate bottle, which took two years to design.

Now, on to the most important part—the taste. In a press release, Tomorrowland describes Solo Vida as having "an intense, elegant and complex aroma with notes of white fruit such as apple and pear, hints of citrus that mix with floral notes and light aromas of aging." In a description that sounds like it was plucked out of a sommelier's notebook, they go on say the wine is "fruity, unctuous, dry and fresh at the same time, with a pleasant, lively and complex palate finish," while being "very soft and creamy carbonic with a long and persistent finish, with a very balanced acidity – ideal with appetizers, smoked fish and seafood."

As of the publication of this article, the official release date for Tomorrowland's Solo Vida is unknown but will reportedly be available soon here. If you were looking for a reason to pop one of these sparkling wines, the brand's upcoming New Year's Eve virtual music festival will be the perfect opportunity.

