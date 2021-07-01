Tomorrowland's Logo Will Be on This Badass McLaren Racecar at the Austrian Grand Prix

The move marks the first time that a music festival will be featured on a Formula One car.

Racing fans gearing up for the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix will see one of the world's most popular dance music brands zipping around the track.

BAT, a leading tobacco and nicotine company, has announced that it will donate its spot on the McLaren F1 racecars so that Tomorrowland can feature their logo.

According to a press release, the company "reinvesting" in the famed Belgian music festival in support of the live music and events sectors. The unique partnership was launched to promote Tomorrowland Around The World, the festival's virtual series, which will host its second edition on July 16th and 17th.

Tomorrowland Around The World 2020. Tomorrowland

"McLaren is more than a partner in motorsport, we share a love of music and innovation, and this provides a never-before-seen opportunity to make a statement – for our music-loving fans of motor racing and providing much-needed support for the live music industry," said John Beasley, Group Head of Brand Building at BAT. "We always want to help our partners and give back to the fans, and whilst Tomorrowland may not happen in person in 2021, together we have created the world’s fastest flyer for the greatest digital music festival!"

Tomorrowland's 2021 iteration in the Belgian city of Boom was recently cancelled in dramatic fashion after government officials rejected a permit to host the iconic dance music fest, citing "risks to public safety and health." A Tomorrowland spokesperson called the decision a "huge disaster" considering the festival had also been postponed in 2020 due to the impact of the virus.

Tomorrowland's McLaren activation marks the first time that a music festival will be featured on a Formula One car, but electronic music has been visible in the racing community in years past. Back in 2013, Daft Punk appeared at the Monaco Grand Prix in support of the Lotus F1 racing team, who designed a car using the legendary duo's image. And just last year, techno superstar Charlotte de Witte performed at Tuscany's Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello racetrack, which recently hosted its first-ever Formula One race.

Fans can catch the Austrian Grand Prix on July 4th.

