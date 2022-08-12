Someone Recreated Tomorrowland's "Reflection of Love" Stage In Minecraft

Never underestimate the power of a Minecraft player powered by electronic dance music.

We all remember the days when we were forced to enjoy our favorite music festivals through the internet due to the pandemic-induced live music shutdown. Seeing as electronic music tends to have some of the most technologically gifted fans and artists, many opted for virtual festivals inside the world of Minecraft.

While this wasn't the most ideal way to consume live music, some developers organized memorable, unique experiences for their fans. As you might imagine, much of the industry moved away from livestreamed events once IRL festivals returned, but the staff over at Get On Stream are keeping the legacy alive.

Inspired by a recent trip to Tomorrowland, Get On Stream went straight home, logged onto Minecraft and got to work. Through digital blood, sweat and tears, they were able to recreate this year's stunning "Reflection of Love" stage in the popular sandbox game.

Check out pictures of the pixelated dance music wonderland below.

Tomorrowland's "Reflection of Love" stage recreated in Minecraft, with footage from the real-life festival in the background. Get on Stream

Tomorrowland's "Reflection of Love" stage recreated in Minecraft. Get On Stream

Tomorrowland's "Reflection of Love" stage recreated in Minecraft. Get On Stream

Tomorrowland's "Reflection of Love" stage recreated in Minecraft. Get On Stream

You can read more about Get On Stream's impressive Minecraft build and download the in-game world for yourself here.