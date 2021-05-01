PureGym Analyzes Workout and Gym Playlists to Identify Top 50 Workout Tracks

There's a reason why gym-goers are taking the task of curating a workout playlist seriously.

New research from the UK-based company PureGym has aggregated Spotify playlist data and determined the most popular songs to soundtrack a workout.

The company analyzed 142,000 unique tracks populating playlists with either "gym" or "workout" included in the title and published a list of the top 50 recurring tracks.

It's no secret that listening to music while working out leads to a happier, and more productive gym experience. “Music is like a legal drug for athletes,” says Costas Karageorghis, a Ph.D. from London’s Brunel University School of Sport and Education. “It can reduce the perception of effort significantly and increase endurance by as much as 15 percent.”

Perhaps it's the heart-pumping cadence of house music that has led the genre to appear heavily within PureGym's findings. While Eminem's "Till I Collapse" took the top spot, dance music's first appearance came immediately after with Imanbek's remix of "Roses" by SAINt JHN. Overall, the top 50 was densely populated with Imanbek's music as the producer appeared on the list three separate times. Following "Roses," Tiësto's lounge-style track "The Business" took the third spot respectively.

Also in the first half of the list are the list ATB's "Your Love (9PM)" and MEDUZA's red-hot collaboration with Dermot Kennedy, "Paradise." MEDUZA walked away big winners as they were also featured on three separate occasions. The same is true for Brazilian superstar Alok, whose originals "On & On" and "Don't Say Goodbye" made the cut along with his remix of MEDUZA's "Piece of Your Heart."

Outside of dance music, hip-hop made a prevalent footprint, driven primarily by classics from Eminem, Kanye West, and Drake. Check out the below, courtesy of PureGym.