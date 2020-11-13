Steve Aoki Has Designed His Own Topps Baseball Trading Cards

Steve Aoki is well-known globally as one of the biggest names in EDM, but some may also know him as a diehard baseball fan. He even famously tossed out a ceremonial first pitch using a miniature cake at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in 2015.

Now, Aoki has been drafted by premier baseball card brand Topps to design a custom collaborative set of Major League Baseball trading cards. The "Topps X Steve Aoki" limited edition series of baseball cards will be released weekly in series of 25 cards plus one parallel, which are printed on demand and only available for one week.

Random card packs will even feature "relic" cards autographed by players and Aoki himself, and featuring pieces of event-worn baseball jerseys. And, in the tradition of Steve Aoki's iconic cake throwing habit (and cake pitch), the design of the custom baseball cards is, of course, cake-themed.

As for the players featured on the cards, fans can get their hands on the cards of some of Major League Baseball's brightest stars, both past and present. The only card to be revealed thus far is that of Los Angeles Angels' superstar Mike Trout, so there's no telling which cards fans will be receiving in each pack—as is tradition.

To order a pack of limited Topps X Steve Aoki MLB cards, check them out on Topps' official website.