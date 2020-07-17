Tove Lo is Spinning a DJ Set in Nintendo's "Animal Crossing" Tomorrow

Electropop superstar star Tove Lo is taking her love of Animal Crossing: New Horizons to the next level. The Grammy Award-nominated songstress has announced a special DJ set taking place in the wildly popular Nintendo game tomorrow, July 18th.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Tove Lo invited fans to "come party like it’s pre COVID." She will be choosing 6 players to join her on her Animal Crossing island, who can enter by designing a custom in-game outfit for their character and sharing it along with the hashtag #ToveLoAnimalCrossing. "I got hooked on this world at the start of quarantine cause... it’s cute animals and tropical islands lol," she wrote. "So I’m very excited about the news below!!"

You can check out Tove Lo's announcement below and tune into her Animal Crossing DJ set tomorrow, July 18th, at 9PM ET (6PM PDT) via YouTube.

