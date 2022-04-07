Skip to main content
TroyBoi Unveils Most Mouthwatering Collaboration Yet—a Restaurant In London

TroyBoi Unveils Most Mouthwatering Collaboration Yet—a Restaurant In London

The 8,500-square foot, New York City-inspired establishment, BRIX LDN, will feature sustainable local produce, craft cocktails, street art, musical performances and more.

Kevin Sparks

The 8,500-square foot, New York City-inspired establishment, BRIX LDN, will feature sustainable local produce, craft cocktails, street art, musical performances and more.

TroyBoi's latest collaboration will make your mouth water.

Taking his creative talents outside of the musical realm, the British electronic music producer recently opened the doors of BRIX LDN, an 8,500-square foot restaurant, lounge and event space.

TroyBoi and his partners, Michael Lythgoe and Cidalia Rodrigues, are bringing fine dining and upscale events to the London Bridge neighborhood. With help from renowned chef Radek Nitkowski, BRIX LDN will feature a menu inspired by New York City steakhouses and smokehouses. Locals are also in for sustainable local produce alongside gourmet street food, aged meats, locally sourced fish, craft beers, brunch and bespoke cocktails, according to the restaurant's website.

BRIX LDN is split into multiple sections, each of which showcases different aspects of the warehouse. These include a main dining hall, lounge bar, private dining rooms, and a late-night basement bar.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

troyboi
Lifestyle

TroyBoi Unveils Most Mouthwatering Collaboration Yet—a Restaurant In London

The 8,500-square foot, New York City-inspired establishment, BRIX LDN, will feature sustainable local produce, craft cocktails, street art, musical performances and more.

By Nick Yopko5 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 6.32.26 PM
GEAR + TECH

New VR Experience Beams You Into an Illegal 1989 Acid House Rave

Experience music poster-filled bedrooms, pirate radio stations, police headquarters, and secret warehouses of 1989 Coventry in VR.

By Lennon Cihak5 hours ago
hardwell ultra miami
EVENTS

Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Hardwell's Historic Return to Ultra Music Festival

"Now I'm going to show you who I truly am."

By Lennon Cihak5 hours ago

Outside of the eats, TroyBoi and company will offer visual art exhibitions featuring purchasable pieces from local artists. They also promise film screenings, private events and, of course, regular band and DJ performances. You can check out a short clip of influential U.K. garage artist Kele Le Roc performing at BRIX LDN below.

FOLLOW TROYBOI:

Facebook: facebook.com/troyboimusic
Twitter: twitter.com/TroyBoiMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/troyboi
Spotify: spoti.fi/3n0XzNf

Related

TroyBoi and Skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex and TroyBoi to Release New Collaboration "War Cry" Next Week

In a recent Instagram Live session before his Ultra Music Festival Korea performance, Skrillex shared more info about his upcoming TroyBoi collab.

TroyBoi and Skrillex
NEWS

TroyBoi Premieres a Bouncy New Collaboration with Skrillex

The Soundclash star announced a massive new collaboration with Skrillex.

troyboi
NEWS

TroyBoi Teases Release of Sophomore Album

The album will follow TroyBoi's breakthrough 2017 debut, "Left Is Right."

TroyBoi and Skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex and Troyboi's Collaboration "WARLORDZ" Arrives

One of the most highly anticipated collaborations of the summer is finally here.

TroyBoi
MUSIC RELEASES

TroyBoi Reveals Sophomore Album and New "V!BEZ" EP

Fans of the British producer are getting ready for the next "V!BEZ" EP and the follow-up to 2017's "Left Is Right."

troyboi
MUSIC RELEASES

TroyBoi Flexes Signature Sound on Woozy Trap Banger "MADTING": Listen

Another day, another hit for TroyBoi, who has remained as prolific as ever in 2021.

75564634_2966533693374020_5313270030035582976_o
MUSIC RELEASES

TroyBoi Drops Mind-Blowing Look into the Future with Music Video for "Eyez on Me" with Nina Sky

The trippy music video showcases the sights and sounds of a cybernetic city deep in the future.

TroyBoi and Skrillex
NEWS

Skrillex Surprises TroyBoi Onstage at his Birthday Headlining Show

During his birthday performance at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, TroyBoi was surprised on stage by Skrillex.