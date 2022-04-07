TroyBoi Unveils Most Mouthwatering Collaboration Yet—a Restaurant In London

TroyBoi's latest collaboration will make your mouth water.

Taking his creative talents outside of the musical realm, the British electronic music producer recently opened the doors of BRIX LDN, an 8,500-square foot restaurant, lounge and event space.

TroyBoi and his partners, Michael Lythgoe and Cidalia Rodrigues, are bringing fine dining and upscale events to the London Bridge neighborhood. With help from renowned chef Radek Nitkowski, BRIX LDN will feature a menu inspired by New York City steakhouses and smokehouses. Locals are also in for sustainable local produce alongside gourmet street food, aged meats, locally sourced fish, craft beers, brunch and bespoke cocktails, according to the restaurant's website.

BRIX LDN is split into multiple sections, each of which showcases different aspects of the warehouse. These include a main dining hall, lounge bar, private dining rooms, and a late-night basement bar.

Outside of the eats, TroyBoi and company will offer visual art exhibitions featuring purchasable pieces from local artists. They also promise film screenings, private events and, of course, regular band and DJ performances. You can check out a short clip of influential U.K. garage artist Kele Le Roc performing at BRIX LDN below.

FOLLOW TROYBOI:

Facebook: facebook.com/troyboimusic

Twitter: twitter.com/TroyBoiMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/troyboi

Spotify: spoti.fi/3n0XzNf