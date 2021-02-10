TRY HARDs Gaming Series Launches on Insomniac TV with Wax Motif, Chris Lorenzo, Cheat Codes, More

TRY HARDs Gaming Series Launches on Insomniac TV with Wax Motif, Chris Lorenzo, Cheat Codes, More

TRY HARDs will pit professional gamers against some of your favorite DJs each week.
Author:
Publish date:

2020 was the year gaming and dance music came together more than ever before. Prior to the pandemic, Twitch was predominantly used as a platform for gamers, but during the COVID-19 era, DJs made it their home as well, trading in the massive festival stages for livestreams as a way to stay connected to their fans. To further link these two worlds, HARD Events has launched its new streaming program, TRY HARDs on Insomniac TV via Twitch. 

TRY HARDs will pit professional gamers against some of your favorite DJs each week. Beginning February 15th, you can watch them smack talk each other as they compete for bragging rights in their favorite games. It will be hosted by long-time gaming personality, Brittani Johnson of G4TV fame. Season One will span over the course of six weeks with three episodes of gaming and one recap show. 

Fans can expect a pattern for the broadcasts. Those who enjoy lighthearted titles like Super Smash Bros, Fall Guys, and Rocket League will want to tune in on Mondays. Tuesdays will focus on shooters such as Call of Duty and Fortnite, and Wednesdays are for the sports fanatics who like games like Fifa and NBA 2K. Johnson will recap the week's highlights every Friday, showcasing behind the scenes footage, bloopers, gossip, and the latest in gaming news. 

Kicking things off for the first week will be Chris Lorenzo, Cheat Codes, Wax Motif, Born Dirty, Danl from Gladiator, and AJ Mitchell. They will be joined by gamers Renée Reynosa, Di3seL, kenjiGX, and JTheReaper.

TRY HARDs begins Monday, February 15th at 2 PM PT. You can watch on Insomniac TV via their website.

Related

Cheat Codes
NEWS

Cheat Codes Announce Debut Album and Forthcoming Virtual Release Party

Joining the trio for the Insomniac stream are Ship Wrek and Danny Quest.

gaming-with-marshmello
NEWS

Marshmello Launches a New Gaming-Focused Digital Series

Watch some of your favorite personalities gaming with Marshmello straight up from the Mello Cave.

Children-Watching-Jellyfishes-04---NeilFisher_b7d00a61-5056-b3a8-49fa75679c2ae81e
EVENTS

Cheat Codes, Vanic, More to Perform at Hybrid EDM and Gaming Festival to Benefit Vancouver Aquarium

Why aren't DJs allowed in aquariums? Because they always drop the bass.

call of duty
EVENTS

"Friendsgiving In Verdansk" is a Stacked Call of Duty Tournament Featuring Excision, Nicky Romero, More

The debut "Friendsgiving In Verdansk" tournament promises to be massive with forty teams going for gold.

A split-screen image of DJ/producers Alison Wonderland (real name Alexandra Sholler) and Wax Motif (real name Danny Chien), both of whom will compete in the Fortnite World Cup Celebrity Pro-AM.
EVENTS

Alison Wonderland, Wax Motif to Compete in Fortnite World Cup

The Fortnite World Cup Finals Celebrity Pro-AM will see some big names in EDM face off.

diplo wax motif
MUSIC RELEASES

Wax Motif Joins Diplo on Higher Ground Bringing "Love To The World"

Higher Ground is back to bring all the love.

Nghtmre Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE Drops Remix of Cheat Codes' "No Service In The Hills" Ft. Trippie Redd, Blackbear, & PRINCE$$ ROSIE

NGHTMRE brings the bass

Wax Motif
MUSIC RELEASES

Wax Motif Kicks Off Label Launch with Diddy Collab "Divided Souls"

Wax Motif is making massive moves.