TRY HARDs Gaming Series Launches on Insomniac TV with Wax Motif, Chris Lorenzo, Cheat Codes, More

2020 was the year gaming and dance music came together more than ever before. Prior to the pandemic, Twitch was predominantly used as a platform for gamers, but during the COVID-19 era, DJs made it their home as well, trading in the massive festival stages for livestreams as a way to stay connected to their fans. To further link these two worlds, HARD Events has launched its new streaming program, TRY HARDs on Insomniac TV via Twitch.

TRY HARDs will pit professional gamers against some of your favorite DJs each week. Beginning February 15th, you can watch them smack talk each other as they compete for bragging rights in their favorite games. It will be hosted by long-time gaming personality, Brittani Johnson of G4TV fame. Season One will span over the course of six weeks with three episodes of gaming and one recap show.

Fans can expect a pattern for the broadcasts. Those who enjoy lighthearted titles like Super Smash Bros, Fall Guys, and Rocket League will want to tune in on Mondays. Tuesdays will focus on shooters such as Call of Duty and Fortnite, and Wednesdays are for the sports fanatics who like games like Fifa and NBA 2K. Johnson will recap the week's highlights every Friday, showcasing behind the scenes footage, bloopers, gossip, and the latest in gaming news.

Kicking things off for the first week will be Chris Lorenzo, Cheat Codes, Wax Motif, Born Dirty, Danl from Gladiator, and AJ Mitchell. They will be joined by gamers Renée Reynosa, Di3seL, kenjiGX, and JTheReaper.

TRY HARDs begins Monday, February 15th at 2 PM PT. You can watch on Insomniac TV via their website.