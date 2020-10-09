Valorant Used Alison Wonderland's Song "Time" to Unveil the Game's Newest Agent—And She's Badass

Valorant has unveiled its newest agent, a powerful, nature-controlling heroine by the name of Skye. In the official trailer to reveal the character, Riot Games opted to use a track from an electronic music artist just as badass as the character herself—Alison Wonderland.

The trailer makes use of Alison Wonderland's scintillating single "Time," a wonky trap bomb produced alongside fellow bass music heavyweight QUIX. The barnstorming DJ and producer took to social media to celebrate the trailer, rejoicing in the fact that Skye is also Australian.

The formidable Skye, Valorant's 13th agent, summons her abilities with emerald ornaments, which allow her to conjure mighty creatures that she is able to control as they hunt down enemies. She also has healing powers.

Skye is set to join in Patch 1.11 of the tactical shooter video game on October 27th, just two weeks after Act III officially launches on the 13th. Avid players can also look forward to a brand new map called "Icebox."

Check out the trailer below.

