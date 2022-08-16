Vegas Nightlife Entrepreneur to Open Cannabis Museum In New York City

Skip to main content


There's more than one way to celebrate cannabis than lighting up.

Earlier this year, New York legalized adult use of recreational cannabis, and one Las Vegas-based nightlife entrepreneur is readying his effort to bring the city a major cultural touchpoint in celebration of the plant.

The House of Cannabis, or THCNYC for short, is Robert Frey's project to turn a sprawling 30,000 square-foot space into an immersive museum that will explore the history of cannabis and spotlight the creative arts and culture it has influenced throughout the decades.

Frey is the former owner of Vegas' Pure nightclub and the Pussycat Dolls Lounge. More recently, he became the owner of a 50,000 square-foot cannabis production facility and owned the city's Zen Leaf dispensary. Frey has since exited that venture following a lawsuit with another former partner, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Despite his cannabis-related ventures in Nevada, however, Frey's THCNYC has no plans to include cannabis distribution or consumption on the premises. Exhibits will involve LED light shows, sound technology and smell to curate an "all-around 4-D experience," Frey said, per The Real Deal

The conversion will be quite an undertaking as three separate floors will be dedicated to the experience. At least one floor will serve as a community and events space for guest speakers, brand activations and more. 

Frey maintains the location aims to be more of a cultural hub, and he says the spot is intended to be a communal hub for New York cannabis enthusiasts of all walks.

"We don’t want to be in competition," Frey said. "We want to really help all the dispensaries, whether they want to use us to launch brands or however they see that we can help their programs."

THCNYC is expected to open this fall at 427 Broadway.

