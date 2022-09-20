Skip to main content
A Viral Craigslist Ad Is "Looking for Gay Man" to Accompany Author's Wife at Raves

A Viral Craigslist Ad Is "Looking for Gay Man" to Accompany Author's Wife at Raves

Some will likely call this a dream job opportunity.

Louis Comar

Some will likely call this a dream job opportunity.

When it comes to raving, if you don't share the same interest as your significant other, the late nights spent on the dancefloor may quickly become a drag.

One Craigslist user found that out the hard way and decided they've had enough of trying to keep up. The author explains their wife is always interested in going out to attend electronic music events in Brooklyn and turned to the public to hire a chaperone for her. 

The author explains his wife typically likes to go out on the weekends, and the compensation they're offering is certainly nothing to sneeze at: $30 an hour, and that's on top of having your event tickets fully paid for.

The opportunity, which was captured via screenshot by nightlife producer Terence Edgerson and shared on Instagram, sounds like a dream job in the making for one lucky electronic dance music fan. But before you go rushing to write up your application, the user was clear in stating they're requesting a gay man for the role.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

general heart hands
Lifestyle

A Viral Craigslist Ad Is "Looking for Gay Man" to Accompany Author's Wife at Raves

Some will likely call this a dream job opportunity.

By Cameron Sunkel
Malaa
NEWS

DJ Snake, Ghostface Killah, Jadakiss to Appear on Malaa's Debut Album: See the Full Tracklist

The album will also feature Fivio Foreign, Tchami and A-Trak, among others.

By Nick Yopko
Excision at Lost Lands Festival
EVENTS

Here Are the Set Times for Lost Lands 2022

ILLENIUM, Knife Party, SVDDEN DEATH, TroyBoi, Pendulum, REZZ and many more will take the stage at Excision's Lost Lands festival this year.

By Nick Yopko

"I just need someone who can chaperone her to these events as a friend so I can get some rest," reads the ad, which is titled "Looking for Gay Man to take wife out to party (Chelsea)."

Unfortunately the original post has since been deleted, but that hasn't stopped an endless influx of responses in its wake.

Related

OLE_2326_новый-размер-800x520
EVENTS

A Nonprofit Has Planned a Rave in Ukraine for LGBTQ Rights—Outside the President's Office

“At Rave Pride, we are going to play loud music in the middle of the workday at the President’s Office so that the authorities can finally hear us.”

general
EVENTS

A "Snow Rave" In Sub-Zero Temperatures Is Coming to Singapore

Ravers may need a wardrobe refresher before attending Singapore's "Snow Rave."

FOLeQPnUcAAc2hq
EVENTS

A Shrek-Themed Rave Is Coming to Major U.S. Cities

"It's dumb, just come have fun."

general
INDUSTRY

1001Tracklists' "A State Of Dance Music" Report Suggests Demand for Live Sets—And Tech House—Is Greater Than Ever

Despite generally unfavorable conditions for events in 2021, dance music fans are showing their craving for live sets online.

242892879_390930312487509_989132243225702482_n
EVENTS

Look Inside a Rave at an Aviation Museum in Brussels

You've never seen anything like this before.

Sussex-rave
NEWS

UK Police Use Drone Technology to Disperse 2,000-Person Rave

The drone footage allowed law enforcement to develop an action plan to disperse the crowd, which had gathered in the sprawling fields of Sussex.

mushrooms
Lifestyle

This Rave Promoter Is Also a Rabbi Who Curates Magic Mushroom Retreats for His Congregation

Ben Gorelick is bringing a newfangled approach to the idea of organized religion.

corn kid
MUSIC RELEASES

This EDM Remix of the Viral "Corn Kid" Song Is A-Maize-Ing

Kaivon remixed the wholesome song into a trap banger that could cause utter corn-age at music festivals.