Skip to main content
This 15-Year-Old Twitch Streamer Has Festival-Grade Pyro and Lasers In His Bedroom for CoD Celebrations

This 15-Year-Old Twitch Streamer Has Festival-Grade Pyro and Lasers In His Bedroom for CoD Celebrations

Production coordinators, take notice: if you don't step your game up, Crossmauz is coming for your job.

Crossmauz

Production coordinators, take notice: if you don't step your game up, Crossmauz is coming for your job.

It's official: Crossmauz is the greatest Twitch streamer of all time.

There are few better feelings than getting the last kill in an intense Call of Duty game and securing the win for your squad. Some people stand up and scream in joy. Others do a little dance. But a rare, elite few decide to ignite a flamethrower.

Enter Crossmauz, a 15-year-old Twitch streamer who has set up festival-grade lasers, lights, sound and pyrotechnics—yes, really—for his CoD celebrations. Taking place in what appears to be his small bedroom, after queuing up some hard dance music, he unleashes a barrage of laser beams, strobe lights and literal walls of flames that appear dangerously close to the ceiling and furniture around him.

Onscreen visual effects blitz viewers as our star screams into the mic and loses his damn mind—there really is no one else on the streaming platform who can match the energy of Crossmauz.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Check out some clips of the insane Twitch streams below.

You can subscribe to the now-legendary Twitch streamer Crossmauz and join in on his chaotic streams here.

Related

Twitch
GEAR + TECH

Twitch Streamers Can Dodge DMCA Takedowns with This Free Music Extension

Soundstripe allows users to play music from its library during their Twitch streams without the burden of copyright issues.

Twitch
GEAR + TECH

Twitch Streamers Face Permabans After String of New DMCA Strikes

The Twitch community has been mass deleting recorded clips after many users received takedown notices.

d39e230e026c15ff371fa9e598d19aa6
INDUSTRY

Streamers Still Upset With Twitch After Landmark NMPA Deal

While the agreement deescalates some of the tension between the streaming platform and the music industry, streamers still feel there's a long way to go.

Monstercat and Twitch
NEWS

Monstercat Clarifies Controversial Twitch Affiliate "Fast-Track" Service

The Canadian label clarified an announcement that seemingly offered Twitch users a way to pay their way into Affiliate status on the platform.

d39e230e026c15ff371fa9e598d19aa6
INDUSTRY

Controversial Twitch Leak Highlights Gap In Compensation Between Streamers and Musicians

Twitch is shelling out the big bucks for their top streaming personalities, but only a small fraction of the pie is reaching the platform's top musicians.

EDM DJ/producer Skrillex flashing a peace sign at a red carpet event.
NEWS

Skrillex Opens Twitch Channel After Series of Livestreams

Skrillex also announced that he hopes to use his channel to raise funds to help support COVID-19 relief foundations.

Marc Rebillet
Lifestyle

Marc Rebillet to Star in "Talk Show Inside of a Sitcom" On Amazon Music

"We've Got Company" is a 90-minute program filled with special guests, improvised musical performances, and whatever else crosses the mind of Loop Daddy.

Zedd at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium stop of his 2019 Orbit Tour.
NEWS

Zedd Is Live Streaming His Orbit Tour Tonight On Twitch

Rock out with Zedd from the comfort of your own home.