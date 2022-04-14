This 15-Year-Old Twitch Streamer Has Festival-Grade Pyro and Lasers In His Bedroom for CoD Celebrations

It's official: Crossmauz is the greatest Twitch streamer of all time.

There are few better feelings than getting the last kill in an intense Call of Duty game and securing the win for your squad. Some people stand up and scream in joy. Others do a little dance. But a rare, elite few decide to ignite a flamethrower.

Enter Crossmauz, a 15-year-old Twitch streamer who has set up festival-grade lasers, lights, sound and pyrotechnics—yes, really—for his CoD celebrations. Taking place in what appears to be his small bedroom, after queuing up some hard dance music, he unleashes a barrage of laser beams, strobe lights and literal walls of flames that appear dangerously close to the ceiling and furniture around him.

Onscreen visual effects blitz viewers as our star screams into the mic and loses his damn mind—there really is no one else on the streaming platform who can match the energy of Crossmauz.

Check out some clips of the insane Twitch streams below.

You can subscribe to the now-legendary Twitch streamer Crossmauz and join in on his chaotic streams here.