Chew for Change: This "Rave Supplement Gum" Aims to Promote Harm Reduction at Festivals

Chew on this: the makers of the world's first "rave supplement gum" have launched a new, nitrous oxide-boosting pre-workout product.

Everyone who enters the gates of an EDM festival is entitled to a safe experience, regardless of the substances they choose to take. This tenet is at the core of VitaPLUR, a company engineering supplement-rich products that promote wellbeing at raves.

Festival-goers who chew a fresh piece every 30 to 60 minutes, VitaPLUR says, will ensure a steady stream of supplements during the peak hours of EDM events. According to the company, they created the gum to augment harm reduction, a set of practical strategies and ideas aimed at reducing negative consequences associated with drug use.

"We leveraged chewing gum as the ultimate sublingual delivery system," said VitaPLUR founder DJ Gilbert in a press release. "Since gum is allowed into nearly every venue it provides a simple and easy way to keep ravers safer and the days that follow more relaxed. The gum truly speaks for itself."

c/o VitaPLUR

According to VitaPLUR, their "E-BOOST" line served as the world's first magnesium and antioxidant-infused supplement gum after launching in 2018. The gum delivers its ingredients directly to the blood stream through the buccal membranes in the cheeks, avoiding first pass effect of the liver. This process, VitaPLUR says, offers three times more potency than pills or hydration sticks—and it acts five times faster as a solution to temporomandibular disorder, a condition of the jaw muscles that causes clenching.

Fast-forward to 2022, when VitaPLUR is aiming to disrupt the supplement space with what they're calling a first-of-its-kind pre-workout gum. Utilizing the same sublingual magnesium delivery system of all its products, the "Pre-boost" gum features S7™, a low-dose supplement with seven plant-based ingredients: green coffee, green tea, turmeric, tart cherry, blueberry, broccoli and kale. It's clinically shown to increase the body's own nitrous oxide production by 230%, VitaPLUR says.

Nutrition facts of VitaPLUR's "PreBOOST" gum. c/o VitaPLUR

"The effects of caffeine, magnesium glycinate, S7 and nitrous oxide boosters delivered this way are remarkable," added cofounder May Fu. "From the very first piece the boosted energy levels and increased blood flow to the skin are noticed."

You can purchase the pre-workout gum here.