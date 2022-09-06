Watch Couple Tie the Knot at Excision's Bass Canyon Music Festival
Couples who rave together stay together.
Evidence of that was on full display at Excision's Bass Canyon festival, where one happy couple tied the knot at a hillside ceremony surrounded by thousands of bassheads.
The wedding ceremony, which was documented on TikTok, quickly drew the attention of Bass Canyon attendees who cheered as the bride walked to the altar while her flower boy threw white rose petals by the handful.
At the altar, the bride and groom were surrounded by friends donning various flags from the bass music fandom. The ensuing ceremony took place as riddim blared from the Bass Canyon mainstage. And we'd wager this couple wouldn't have wanted it any other way.
Recommended Articles
Santino's Rooftop "On Heaven" In the Underground Dance Music Destination of Playa Del Carmen
Nestled along Mexico’s Caribbean shoreline in Playa del Carmen is one of best hidden spots for underground dance music, Santino Playa.
Afrojack and DubVision Join Forces for F1 Grand Prix Official Theme Song, "Feels Like Home"
Afrojack and DubVision performed the uplifting anthem live on the F1 Dutch Grand Prix track moments before the race.
You Can Now Paint With Music Thanks to This Artist's Brilliant Invention
Singer-songwriter and composer Camry Ivory, the Coloratura's inventor, calls the instrument a "system of musical paintbrushes."
Of course, who could also resist the opportunity to seal the deal with a perfectly timed kiss as the bass went into overdrive? Love and bass music work in mysterious ways.