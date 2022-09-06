Skip to main content
Watch Couple Tie the Knot at Excision's Bass Canyon Music Festival

Watch Couple Tie the Knot at Excision's Bass Canyon Music Festival

The couple's hillside ceremony was documented on TikTok.

Colee Photography

The couple's hillside ceremony was documented on TikTok.

Couples who rave together stay together. 

Evidence of that was on full display at Excision's Bass Canyon festival, where one happy couple tied the knot at a hillside ceremony surrounded by thousands of bassheads.

The wedding ceremony, which was documented on TikTok, quickly drew the attention of Bass Canyon attendees who cheered as the bride walked to the altar while her flower boy threw white rose petals by the handful.

At the altar, the bride and groom were surrounded by friends donning various flags from the bass music fandom. The ensuing ceremony took place as riddim blared from the Bass Canyon mainstage. And we'd wager this couple wouldn't have wanted it any other way.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Santino's On Heaven
EVENTS

Santino's Rooftop "On Heaven" In the Underground Dance Music Destination of Playa Del Carmen

Nestled along Mexico’s Caribbean shoreline in Playa del Carmen is one of best hidden spots for underground dance music, Santino Playa.

By Mikala Lugen and Jarett Lopez
304942718_1080205866199142_994537000873442807_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Afrojack and DubVision Join Forces for F1 Grand Prix Official Theme Song, "Feels Like Home"

Afrojack and DubVision performed the uplifting anthem live on the F1 Dutch Grand Prix track moments before the race.

By Jason Heffler
Camry Ivory working with her Coloratura
GEAR + TECH

You Can Now Paint With Music Thanks to This Artist's Brilliant Invention

Singer-songwriter and composer Camry Ivory, the Coloratura's inventor, calls the instrument a "system of musical paintbrushes."

By Mikala Lugen

Of course, who could also resist the opportunity to seal the deal with a perfectly timed kiss as the bass went into overdrive? Love and bass music work in mysterious ways.

Related

Bass Canyon
EVENTS

Excision Begins Announcing Bass Canyon 2019 Lineup

The man behind both Bass Canyon and Lost Lands, has begun announcing the first artists for this year's party at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

12_Bass-1140x642
EVENTS

Excision Drops Official Lineup for Bass Canyon 2019

The lineup includes 12th Planet, Flux Pavillion, Snails, Liquid Stranger and more.

Bass Canyon 2021
NEWS

Man Detained After Gun Threat at Excision's Bass Canyon Music Festival: Report

Police say the suspect's behavior "raised red flags for concertgoers who alerted security who then alerted deputies."

Excision and Illenium
NEWS

Illenium to Go B2B with Excision at Bass Canyon 2020

It looks like this is turning into a regular thing.

JamonJoeyOnesies
Lifestyle

Couple Turns Wedding Into Two-Day Camping Music Festival

Pulling off Wonder Woods was a feat of epic proportions.

Bass Canyon
MUSIC RELEASES

UBUR Debuts Excision Collab at Bass Canyon

During Excision's massive Spotlight Artists B2B, UBUR debuted a brand new collaboration with the dubstep icon.

Excision at Lost Lands Festival
EVENTS

Bass Canyon and Lost Lands Announce 2019 Dates

Bass heads across the country have reason for excitement.

SVDDEN DEATH at Bass Canyon
EVENTS

Excision Drops Lineup, Opens Ticket Sales for Bass Canyon 2020

Who doesn't love a surprise lineup drop?