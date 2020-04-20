Watch Fatboy Slim's 10-year-old daughter DJ as "Fat Girl Slim"

Earlier this month, legendary English DJ and record producer Fatboy Slim shared an adorable video of his 10-year-old daughter Nelly making her DJ debut as "Fat Girl Slim." Nelly, who proves that DJing clearly runs in the family, impresses behind the decks as her father watches and periodically helps out.

At one point, he also jumps in the stream in a horse mask, dancing around as Nelly hoists a sign that says "Bad Dancing Dad. Sorry" before she boots him out of frame with a playful kick. In the video shared via his Facebook page, Fatboy Slim writes, "Nelly has watched me DJ for all of her 10 years on the planet and one day thought, 'How hard can this be?'"

Fatboy Slim also recently announced a free concert in his hometown of Brighton on October 28th, 2020, inviting National Health Service NHS doctors, nurses, support workers, porters and cleaners, and all blue light staff, ambulance, police, fire service members, and their +1's. You can purchase tickets to the show here.

H/T: NME

FOLLOW FATBOY SLIM:

Facebook: facebook.com/fatboyslim

Twitter: twitter.com/fatboyslim

Instagram: instagram.com/officialfatboyslim