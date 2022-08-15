Watch FISHER Play Peek-a-Boo With His Baby Goddaughter at a Rave In France

If she could talk, 10-month-old Minnie would probably say it's never too young to start raving.

The goddaughter of chart-topping "Losing It" producer FISHER, Minnie recently hopped on a private plane to accompany him at Family Piknik, an open-air music festival in the south of France.

Minnie could be seen backstage, bopping to FISHER's house music with a huge smile on her face alongside her mom, Ellidy Pullin. Donning a pair of badass pink headphones to protect her ears, Minnie eventually caught the attention of her Grammy-nominated godfather, who hid behind a speaker to play a quick game of peek-a-boo.

Check out the wholesome moment below.

Minnie recently joined FISHER and his wife, Chloe, on tour. Pullin says they traveled to three countries in as many days, but hilariously cautioned her infant daughter not to get used to the breakneck lifestyle of a headlining DJ.

"Don’t get used to this life Minnie," she wrote.

