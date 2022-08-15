Skip to main content
Watch FISHER Play Peek-a-Boo With His Baby Goddaughter at a Rave In France

Watch FISHER Play Peek-a-Boo With His Baby Goddaughter at a Rave In France

The wholesome moment was one of many for Minnie, who recently joined her Grammy-nominated godfather on his jet-setting tour.

c/o Press

The wholesome moment was one of many for Minnie, who recently joined her Grammy-nominated godfather on his jet-setting tour.

If she could talk, 10-month-old Minnie would probably say it's never too young to start raving.

The goddaughter of chart-topping "Losing It" producer FISHER, Minnie recently hopped on a private plane to accompany him at Family Piknik, an open-air music festival in the south of France.

Minnie could be seen backstage, bopping to FISHER's house music with a huge smile on her face alongside her mom, Ellidy Pullin. Donning a pair of badass pink headphones to protect her ears, Minnie eventually caught the attention of her Grammy-nominated godfather, who hid behind a speaker to play a quick game of peek-a-boo.

Check out the wholesome moment below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Untold Festival 2022 (Julien Duval)
EVENTS

UNTOLD Wraps Up Explosive 2022 Festival In Romania’s Cluj-Napoca

One of Europe’s largest dance music gatherings, UNTOLD Festival returned with a bang in 2022.

By Jarett Lopez4 hours ago
Squambhala 1
EVENTS

ThumpTown Festival Slated for Explosive B.C. Debut In August 2022

The boutique music festival aims to reimagine independent B.C. music gatherings in an unmatched way.

By Jarett Lopez4 hours ago
fisherig
Lifestyle

Watch FISHER Play Peek-a-Boo With His Baby Goddaughter at a Rave In France

The wholesome moment was one of many for Minnie, who recently joined her Grammy-nominated godfather on his jet-setting tour.

By Jason Heffler5 hours ago

Minnie recently joined FISHER and his wife, Chloe, on tour. Pullin says they traveled to three countries in as many days, but hilariously cautioned her infant daughter not to get used to the breakneck lifestyle of a headlining DJ.

"Don’t get used to this life Minnie," she wrote.

FOLLOW FISHER:

Facebook: facebook.com/followthefishtv.tv
Twitter: twitter.com/followthefishtv
Instagram: instagram.com/followthefishtv
Spotify: spoti.fi/2SbKA0t

Related

fisher
EVENTS

FISHER Announces First Ibiza Headline Residency

"Ibiza, brace yourselves… The Fish is coming."

fisher
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch FISHER Teach an Aerobics Class in His Underwear in "Just Feels Tight" Music Video

Get hooked on the heady house of FISHER's first 2021 release.

273479446_454371789755491_4328067535191003374_n
Lifestyle

"Sausage Rave": Watch 8 Dachshunds In Festival Gear Party In the Trunk at a Car Wash

How do we get on this guestlist?

A photo of Australian DJ/producer and surfer Paul Fisher A.K.A. FISHER diving into the ocean nude.
NEWS

Watch FISHER Propose to Aloé Swimwear Founder Chloe Chapman

Do you think she said "Yes?"

293656483_474143271207398_5369467333219495138_n
NEWS

Watch Conor McGregor Rave to House Music In Ibiza

As rumors continue to swirl around a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, McGregor balled out in Ibiza for his 34th birthday.

8F4CE205-FE86-4594-BEA5-B0B5F94A5BB7
Lifestyle

Watch This DJ Perform for 192 Passengers at Rave Aboard International Flight

Charles B entertained passengers for two-and-a-half hours as many took to the aisles to dance the time away.

A head shot of Australian DJ/producer Paul Fisher laughing or making a funny face.
NEWS

FISHER is Going to Australia for His First-Ever Headline Tour

FISHER has announced his first headline tour in his home country.

SVDDEN DEATH
MUSIC RELEASES

SVDDEN DEATH Drops Bass-Heavy Bootleg of FISHER's "Losing It"

SVDDEN DEATH has been playing a bass bootleg of FISHER's Grammy-nominated track.