Watch the Indigenous Namibian Himba Tribe Experience Raves for the Very First Time

With electronic polyrhythms linked to traditional African music creation, the documentary functions as a thought-provoking merger of time and culture.

"What I like most is watching my village dance," says a young child in a new mini-documentary about electronic music. Now, that experience has been brought to the world.

Cinematic and celebratory, the film is part of an ongoing series that will capture the introduction of electronic dance music and raves to indigenous African tribes for the very first time. Its producers' first visit was with the Himba of northern Namibia, a semi-nomadic tribe of about 50,000 people.

c/o The Ive Experience

The doc, which was edited to be one long music video, captures daytime dance circles, polychromatic nighttime light shows, and everything in between. It's all set to original music by DJ and artist IVE.

"Imagine introducing electronic music to someone who has never even owned a radio… someone who spends all their time living in harmony with nature and has never allowed technology to influence their life," IVE said in a statement. "As a tribe that spends a lot of their time singing and dancing, we were amazed, but not surprised, to watch them fall in love with our modern music."

With electronic polyrhythms and synths linked to traditional African music creation, the project, dubbed the "The IVE Experience," functions as a thought-provoking merger of time and culture. Ultimately, its goal is to use music as a conduit for cross-cultural connectivity, according to a press release.

Watch the full the mini-documentary below.