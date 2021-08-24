August 24, 2021
Watch NFL Superstar J.J. Watt Try to Explain Eric Prydz's Music
Publish date:

Watch NFL Superstar J.J. Watt Try to Explain Eric Prydz's Music

At least he didn't call "Opus" dubstep.
Author:

AJR

At least he didn't call "Opus" dubstep.

"Opus" is a prized song in the career of one of the most prolific artists in electronic music history. But to some, like future NFL Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, it's just another "where's the drop?" moment.

After hearing Eric Prydz's progressive house hit in the Arizona Cardinals' locker room prior to training camp practice yesterday, the superstar defensive end found himself asking that very question. His teammate, Dennis Gardeck, was in charge of the music and decided to pump some EDM through the speakers to "get the juice back" after returning from a stint on the team's Physically Unable To Perform list.

Watt, of course, isn't familiar with the classic prolonged builds of Prydz's music, which lend to a unique tension that can only be experienced during the iconic Swedish DJ's live performances.

Recommended Articles

Marbs 2 by Myles Heidenreich
INDUSTRY

How Desert Hearts Co-Founder Marbs Used Cannabis to Cope With COVID-19

“I was the only one who popped a positive COVID test and I’m fully vaccinated."

pjimage
Lifestyle

Watch NFL Superstar J.J. Watt Try to Explain Eric Prydz's Music

At least he didn't call "Opus" dubstep.

Boys Noize-cr -Shane McCauley 1
MUSIC RELEASES

Boys Noize Lends Sample-Heavy Production to ABRA and Playboi Carti On "Unlock It"

Boys Noize flexes his penchant for clever sampling on ABRA's major label debut.

"It's like dance, EDM-type stuff. But the first song, I mean, it probably took a good 12 minutes for the beat to drop," Watt said as reporters chuckled. "It took a while, but we got there, and then it picked up and it was great."

At least he didn't call it dubstep.

Luckily Gardeck was there to drop some knowledge. "It was 'Opus' by Eric Prydz. And you've got to be patient with it," said the linebacker, who returned to the field after suffering a torn ACL last year. "It is a long build. It's worth it though. It’s like a hike—the highest you climb, the more pretty the view is, or whatever."

Check out Watt and Gardeck's interviews below.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-07-28 at 2.04.53 PM
NEWS

Watch Eric Prydz's Mind-Bending "[CELL.]" Stage in Action at Tomorrowland's Virtual Festival

Prydz delivered one of the festival's most memorable performances, thanks in part to his subversive new stage design.

eric prydz
MUSIC RELEASES

Eric Prydz's Mythical "NOPUS" Has Finally Hit Streaming Platforms: Listen Now

The moment fans of Prydz have been waiting years for is finally here.

eric prydz holosphere
EVENTS

Eric Prydz Announces 2021 "Holosphere" Shows at Tomorrowland and Creamfields

Prydz's mind-bending stage production is on the mend following its demise at the hands of COVID-19.

eric prydz holosphere
NEWS

Eric Prydz's Holosphere Shows Rescheduled to 2022 Due to Scheduling Conflicts

The decision to move the shows was made after Tomorrowland rescheduled to the same August dates as Creamfields.

Eric Prydz
MUSIC RELEASES

Eric Prydz Debuts First EP Under His Tonja Holma Alias

Call him what you may, Eric Prydz, Pryda, Cirez D or Tonja Holma - The man behind all the alias's is back!

eric prydz
MUSIC RELEASES

Eric Prydz Announces Release Date for Fabled "Nopus" ID

Fans of Eric Prydz finally had their prayers answered after the producer confirmed the release of his most notable ID.

eric prydz
EVENTS

Eric Prydz Announces Date of Factory 93 Concert in Los Angeles

The show will go down in August 2021 at Factory 93's DTLA home on Naud Street

Eric Prydz -
NEWS

Eric Prydz Announces the Comeback of EPIC Radio to Beats 1!

Good times are here for Eric Prydz fans, EPIC Radio is back to Beats 1 from this Friday, May 19th!