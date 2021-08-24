Watch NFL Superstar J.J. Watt Try to Explain Eric Prydz's Music

"Opus" is a prized song in the career of one of the most prolific artists in electronic music history. But to some, like future NFL Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, it's just another "where's the drop?" moment.

After hearing Eric Prydz's progressive house hit in the Arizona Cardinals' locker room prior to training camp practice yesterday, the superstar defensive end found himself asking that very question. His teammate, Dennis Gardeck, was in charge of the music and decided to pump some EDM through the speakers to "get the juice back" after returning from a stint on the team's Physically Unable To Perform list.

Watt, of course, isn't familiar with the classic prolonged builds of Prydz's music, which lend to a unique tension that can only be experienced during the iconic Swedish DJ's live performances.

"It's like dance, EDM-type stuff. But the first song, I mean, it probably took a good 12 minutes for the beat to drop," Watt said as reporters chuckled. "It took a while, but we got there, and then it picked up and it was great."

At least he didn't call it dubstep.

Luckily Gardeck was there to drop some knowledge. "It was 'Opus' by Eric Prydz. And you've got to be patient with it," said the linebacker, who returned to the field after suffering a torn ACL last year. "It is a long build. It's worth it though. It’s like a hike—the highest you climb, the more pretty the view is, or whatever."

Check out Watt and Gardeck's interviews below.