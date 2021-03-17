Watch a Snowboarder Shred Down Red Rocks Amphitheatre After Blizzard

The urge to shred powder on an irresistible slope led to a snowboarder being booted from a snow-covered Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
If there's one thing we've learned over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been extremely board.

Following a massive blizzard that trapped hundreds of cars on highways and left some parts of Colorado buried in two feet of snow, one intrepid snowboarder saw an opportunity. A local man named Wes Hughes decided to head to the fabled Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where he snuck in for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to board down the snow-covered venue.

Skiing and snowboarding are not allowed at Red Rocks, according to the Denver Parks and Recreation Department. Ergo, Hughes was eventually escorted off the property by the venue's security team, but not before shredding powder down the entire amphitheatre.

Check out the video below, courtesy of Hughes' Instagram.

