Watch Tyson Fury Rage With Steve Aoki In Vegas After Heavyweight Title Knockout of Deontay Wilder
Some people are just built different.
Even if you aren't a sports fan, there's a good chance you heard about Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder's fight over the weekend, which is being hailed as one of the most thrilling heavyweight bouts in boxing history. In the final matchup of their historic trilogy, Fury dropped Wilder with a vicious knockout punch to defend his title in Las Vegas.
Fury was fired up after the knockout. "Like the great John Wayne said, I'm made of pig, iron and steel, baby!" he said in a post-fight interview.
Fury may actually be telling the truth. Immediately after his win, the heavyweight champ joined Steve Aoki to tear up Hakkasan Nightclub despite going 11 grueling rounds with a 6' 7", 238lb gladiator.
You'd think Fury would spend the night in an ice bath with Gatorades taped to his palms Edward Fortyhands-style, but the Gypsy King took the stage and raged the night away. A shirtless Fury was clearly on cloud nine, fist-pumping on stage like a Jersey Shore character hopped up on Grey Goose and adrenaline.
Check out a few clips from the celebration below.
