Skip to main content
White Claw Expands Nightlife Blueprint With 30 Club Events

White Claw Expands Nightlife Blueprint With 30 Club Events

In partnership with The Warehouse Project, White Claw is teaming up with venues that "champion music genres such as techno, disco and house."

Matthew SichkarukHire

In partnership with The Warehouse Project, White Claw is teaming up with venues that "champion music genres such as techno, disco and house."

Summer's last stand has come and gone, but White Claw is making plans to extend seltzer season deep into the fall and winter months.

The popular alcoholic beverage brand is bringing the party inside and onto the dancefloors of several U.K. clubbing hotspots as part of a new initiative working with venues that "champion music genres such as techno, disco and house," according to Campaign.

The campaign kicks off this fall with Manchester-based club series The Warehouse Project. White Claw is taking the initiative to Bristol, London, Glasgow, Manchester and more, co-branding 30 different events.

White Claw
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

daft punk
FEATURES

How a Long-Running Daft Punk Prank at Burning Man Found New Life With RÜFÜS DU SOL

The "Daft Punk at the Trash Fence" prank mutated into something entirely different.

By Leah McClure
BYOR
MUSIC RELEASES

BYOR Drops "Flavour," a Stimulating Single Fit for the Dancefloor

"Flavor" arrives by way of Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint.

By Carlie Belbin
white claw
Lifestyle

White Claw Expands Nightlife Blueprint With 30 Club Events

In partnership with The Warehouse Project, White Claw is teaming up with venues that "champion music genres such as techno, disco and house."

By Cameron Sunkel

White Claw's Head of Marketing Michael Dean has observed that club culture has been receptive to the brand's product line, even in the winter months. As the brand begins to reinvent its image as an all-season beverage, this upcoming collaboration marks a key development in its efforts.

White Claw has reportedly invested in custom decor for the effort, including a branded bar, a mural to fit the space and 360° rotation menus. The initiative follows a 2021 campaign that saw the brand partner with iconic U.K. club Printworks to beat the winter blues.

"It’s not just a category that lives in summer; more and more we are seeing the demand in the winter months which is when U.K. clubbing culture comes into its own," Dean said. "We saw huge success with our winter 2021 partnership with Printworks, so it makes complete sense to dial it up for 2022."

Related

image
NEWS

Clubber Attempts to Sneak Into The Warehouse Project Using Homemade "Lifetime Access Pass"

After initially causing confusion at the door of The Warehouse Project in Manchester, one clubber was rewarded for his craftiness.

Pacha
NEWS

Pacha Group is Expanding With a New Club in London

The legendary clubbing brand has taken over the iconic Café de Paris in the West End.

printworks
EVENTS

Printworks Announces Spring and Summer 2022 Lineup With Charlotte de Witte, Flying Lotus, More

The iconic London venue is celebrating its five-year anniversary in 2022.

general clubbing
INDUSTRY

Washington, D.C. to Lift Capacity Restrictions for Nightlife Venues This Summer

It seems D.C. summer is back on track, given a strong downtrend in COVID-19 cases month-over-month.

general clubbing
INDUSTRY

Survey Suggests 50% of UK Nightlife Businesses Won't Survive Without Government Aid

Half of the UK's nightlife businesses could shutter in two months time, according to a new survey conducted by the Night Time Industries Association.

37760060_10156457944636585_3819436797683826688_o
NEWS

Wilkinson Announces New London Club Night ‘Sleepless’

Wilkinson returns to the underground with a three hour set at Egg London.

0_SGP_NEC_080422BAR01JPG
NEWS

U.K. Business Owner Converts Old Pharmacy Into "Micro-Club" Experience

Just 60 clubbers can fill the capacity of TROPI's Bar, whose owner believes the "micro-club" is the first of its kind.

22859885_1717094981642241_7270903192708061065_o
NEWS

The Warehouse Project Release 2018 Calendar and Drop Huge News on Their Future

The 2018 calendar is out and WHP is on the move.