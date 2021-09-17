September 17, 2021
The Iconic, Electronic Music-Infused "wipEout" Series Is Getting a New Mobile Game
"WipEout Rush" will feature an all-original electronica soundtrack from Alastair Lyndsay.
The series responsible for one of electronic music's most iconic video game crossovers is back with a new mobile game and soundtrack. 

Coming soon to your phone is a new entry in the electronic music-heavy WipEout series titled WipEout Rush. The titles' developers, Rogue Games, have shared a trailer of the upcoming release on YouTube. As you can clearly hear in the trailer, the electronic music focus has not shifted in the decades since the series first launched.

On the WipEout Rush website, it was revealed that the game will feature an "original electronica soundtrack" created by Sony musician Alastair Lyndsay, known for his influential work in numerous major video game soundtracks.

