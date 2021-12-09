Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Celebrate World Techno Day With This Artist Who Makes Insane Music With Buckets and Scrap Metal
Publish date:

Celebrate World Techno Day With This Artist Who Makes Insane Music With Buckets and Scrap Metal

Professional drummer and electronic music producer Dario Rossi recently went viral with a clip of his impressive street techno performance.
Author:

Dario Rossi

Professional drummer and electronic music producer Dario Rossi recently went viral with a clip of his impressive street techno performance.

Remember making music in your kitchen as a kid, banging pots and pans together to find any semblance of a rhythm? 

For Italian music producer Dario Rossi, this childhood pastime has evolved to the big leagues: techno street performances, comprised of an elaborate setup of pots, pans, empty buckets and scrap metal. But he's not playing around—these impressive techno sets are unmatched in their sonic texture, rhythm and groove. And with Rossi's frenzied drumming—he's been dubbed a "superdrummer"—and concentration face, they're visually pleasing to boot. 

With a YouTube channel that dates back to 2014, it's clear Rossi is a veteran in the art of techno street performances. He's even graduated from brick and cobblestones to a full-blown stage. You can also find his original, studio-made music on digital streaming platforms.

To celebrate World Techno Day, check out a few of Rossi's viral performances below. 

Recommended Articles

Dario Rossi
Lifestyle

Celebrate World Techno Day With This Artist Who Makes Insane Music With Buckets and Scrap Metal

Professional drummer and electronic music producer Dario Rossi recently went viral with a clip of his impressive street techno performance.

11 seconds ago
kaskade
NEWS

Kaskade Teases New Album In 2022

The album would be his 10th and the first since 2015's "Automatic."

57 minutes ago
Carl Cox, Ultra Music Festival
EVENTS

Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz, More to Play Ultra 2022's RESISTANCE Island

The house and techno showcase will include areas like the Carl Cox Megastructure and waterfront stage, The Cove.

1 hour ago

FOLLOW DARIO ROSSI: 

Facebook: facebook.com/dariorossiofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/dariorossioff
Instagram: instagram.com/dariorossiofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oDwoLk

Related

ycjXmaCzhJsj5NIAYjDgJ23XLlVdTCVrEQBsLZaQ
FEATURES

Honor the Birth of House Music With 10 Influential Black Artists from Chicago

These seminal producers played instrumental roles in developing the early sounds of electronic music and bringing it to the masses.

Sophia Nielsen
FEATURES

"Trashion": This Woman Picks Up Your Trash at Music Festivals—Then Makes Art With It

After festival-goers pack up their stuff, head out, and move on with their lives, people like Sophia Nielson are left to clean up the mess.

Rinzen donned in black against a glowing orange wall.
FEATURES

The Story of Rinzen, Electronic Music Journalist Turned Cinematic Techno World-Builder

Described by deadmau5 as "Hans Zimmer meets techno," Rinzen spoke with us about how he went from writing about dance music to releasing it on the scene's most revered record labels.

Richie Hawtin
Lifestyle

Listen to Richie Hawtin's New Prada Runway Music

"Inxtro" is one of four lengthy tracks conceptualized around the fashion house's 2021 runway shows.

nirvana
MUSIC RELEASES

Iconic Nirvana Songs to Receive House and Techno Makeovers on Upcoming Cover Album

Come as You Are: Nirvana Reimagined as House Techno will feature electronic reworks of 12 legendary Nirvana tracks.

1280px-Einde_van_het_feest_vertrek_Koninklijke_gasten_prins_Philip_van_Engeland,_Bestanddeelnr_913-8629
NEWS

BBC Radio 1 Announced Prince Philip's Death in the Middle of a Techno Song—And TikTok Had a Field Day

The radio gaffe offered an unexpected mashup of techno and royalty that immediately went viral.

lido-2020-cr-Michael-Drummond-billboard-1548-1024x677
MUSIC RELEASES

Lido Is Making His Mark With New Single "Rise"—This Time Under His Own Name

Released today via Because Music, "Rise" is the latest example of Lido's multifaceted artistry.

VNCCII
MUSIC RELEASES

VNCCII's Music Video for New Single "Dangerous Love" Creates a Psychedelic Future World

Featuring the rising producer's signature 3D cyborg avatar, the video pairs perfectly with the trailblazing, pop-infused electronic single.