Play Zedd's New Interactive Minecraft Rhythm Game, Courtesy of DoodleChaos

Following the release of their collaborative single "Funny," Zedd and Jasmine Thompson joined forces with DoodleChaos, a YouTube creator who synchronizes his immersive content to popular music, for an interactive Minecraft rhythm game set to the beat of the radio hit.

According to DoodleChaos, he spent a whopping 131 hours developing the project and fleshing out the unique collaboration with the Grammy Award-winning producer. After playing Beat Saber in VR, he set out to create a similar rhythm game in Minecraft "by hitting flowers with corresponding color swords."

Zedd urged fans to record themselves playing the game and use a dedicated hashtag, sharing a video of it in action. Watch that clip below. DoodleChaos also posted instructions on how to play his custom Minecraft map, which you can find beneath the video.

PLAY THE MAP - Minecraft Setup Instructions

1. Install Minecraft Java Edition (The map runs on version 1.14.4) - In the launcher under installations, select new. Under version select 1.14.4 release. - Click play.

2. Download the world and resource pack zip files from this link.

3. Unzip the Funny_BeatCraft file. You need to put the folder inside into your minecraft saves folder in the .minecraft directory. If you need help finding this folder: Windows computers Press Win+R, then type %appdata%\.minecraft, then press Ok. OS X In the Finder, from the Go menu, select 'Go to Folder', then type: ~/Library/Application Support/minecraft, and click Go.

4. Unzip the Zedd-Funny_ResourcePack and move it into the resourcepacks folder in the .minecraft directory. You can navigate here by using the method in step 2 also. Set this as your selected resource pack above default in game under Options - Resource Packs.

FOLLOW ZEDD:

Facebook: facebook.com/Zedd

Twitter: twitter.com/Zedd

Instagram: instagram.com/Zedd

Spotify: spoti.fi/2CoYpk2

FOLLOW JASMINE THOMPSON:

Facebook: facebook.com/TantrumJas

Twitter: twitter.com/TantrumJas

Instagram: instagram.com/JasmineThompson

Spotify: spoti.fi/30wp3Aa