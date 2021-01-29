Zedd Went Undercover to Prank a Bunch of Kids on Nickelodeon's "The Substitute"

World-renowned DJ and Grammy Award-winning music producer Zedd can now add another title to his illustrious résumé: actor.

Zedd is set to appear on Nickelodeon's The Substitute, a hidden camera prank show that invites celebrities to go undercover as disguised substitute teachers and mess with students. Check out his announcement below as well as a preview of the episode, which will also feature popular social media influencer Juanpa Zurita. It will air tonight on Nickelodeon at 4:30PM PT (7:30PM ET).

After its ingenious partnership with the NFL, it seems that Nickelodeon is ramping up its efforts to cater to kids by tapping into ancillary industries outside of typical children's programming. The network recently teamed up with the NFL to broadcast the wildcard playoff game between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints, implementing goofy and nostalgic features like virtual slime cannons that blasted after each touchdown.

