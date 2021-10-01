October 1, 2021
Hooks of Zeds Dead Is Hosting an Art Gallery in Downtown Los Angeles
Scheduled for this weekend in LA's Arts District, "Paintdemic" will showcase the work Hooks created while in quarantine during the global lockdown period.
Apparently Zeds Dead's art doesn't just stop at next-level electronic music.

Hooks, one-half of the beloved duo and an avid painter, will showcase his work at an upcoming art gallery dubbed "Paintdemic." Scheduled for this weekend in Downtown LA's Arts District, the event will feature—you guessed it—a series of artworks that Hooks created while in quarantine during the global lockdown period.

A quick look through Hooks' Instagram is all it takes to see that his talent for painting mirrors his prowess in the studio. "Joking aside, having the goal of creating a gallery show and every day working towards that helped give me some structure during those uncertain times," he said in a post shared today. "Also just zoning out and painting I found to be very stress relieving most of the time (unless I created a complete piece of crap, which did happen often). So ya, this show will feature many of the works I created during that time in LA and I’m excited that this idea is finally coming to fruition."

Meanwhile, Hooks and his Zeds Dead partner-in-crime, DC, have stayed typically prolific on the music side of things. They launched a brand new record label, Altered States, and released a stunning 13-track mixtape called Catching Z's in March. They then returned to touring in a big way, embarking on the "Deadbeats: The Revival" tour and descending on Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a two-night "DeadRocks" run.

Any fan who wants to take home a rare Zeds Dead keepsake should add "Paintdemic" to their weekend plans. Presented by Zeds Dead's fan-favorite record label Deadbeats, the display will open tomorrow, October 2nd, at 2PM and close at 7. You can RSVP here.

