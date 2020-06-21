Learn to Make Focaccia with Zeds Dead in New Web series "Zeds Bread"

Have you ever had a hankering for a fresh-baked loaf of sourdough while listening to your favorite dubstep tune? Neither have we, but apparently Zeds Dead has, as the Toronto duo just released the first episode of their hilarious new web series, Zeds Bread (Yes, it's exactly what you think it is). Despite revealing that they know nothing about culinary arts, the Deadbeats founders take on the fancy Italian bread, Focaccia, the most Instagramable loaf in the game.

DC and Hooks first premiered the breadmaking series on Twitch back in May and the first episode hit the airwaves after the Deadbeats Radio show segment of their Spring livestream party. They have since released a new episode on the popular streaming site titled "The Water Test" but it has not yet been uploaded to YouTube.

You can watch the entire first episode of Zeds Bread courtesy of Zeds Dead's YouTube channel below.

FOLLOW ZEDS DEAD:

Facebook: facebook.com/zedsdead

Instagram: instagram.com/zedsdead

Twitter: twitter.com/zedsdead