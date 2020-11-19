Watch ZHU's Sultry Blacklizt DJ Set and Fashion Runway Show

Watch ZHU's Sultry Blacklizt DJ Set and Fashion Runway Show

Warehouse rave vibes meets high fashion in ZHU's latest stream.
Author:
Publish date:

ZHU

The enigmatic ZHU recently revived his Blacklizt alias for a riveting livestreamed DJ set, which moonlighted as a showcase of his fashion line.

Imagine a warehouse rave in which ZHU's dark, sultry deep house flair soundtracks a glitzy runway show. His beguiling Blacklizt sound was on full display, dropping a hypnotic blend of house, downtempo, and electronica music. Fashion has also always played a major role in the brand of the Grammy Award-nominated producer, who recently flaunted his new merch in the music video for his latest single "I Admit It," which features Platinum-certified rapper and singer 24kGldn.

You can watch the full show below and check out ZHU's merch here.

