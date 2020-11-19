Watch ZHU's Sultry Blacklizt DJ Set and Fashion Runway Show

The enigmatic ZHU recently revived his Blacklizt alias for a riveting livestreamed DJ set, which moonlighted as a showcase of his fashion line.

Imagine a warehouse rave in which ZHU's dark, sultry deep house flair soundtracks a glitzy runway show. His beguiling Blacklizt sound was on full display, dropping a hypnotic blend of house, downtempo, and electronica music. Fashion has also always played a major role in the brand of the Grammy Award-nominated producer, who recently flaunted his new merch in the music video for his latest single "I Admit It," which features Platinum-certified rapper and singer 24kGldn.

You can watch the full show below and check out ZHU's merch here.

