Listen to Łaszewo's Hypnotic New Single, "I Feel Gold"

"We associate gold with a sort of ethereal power that comes from loving and accepting yourself as you are."

It's time to get to know Łaszewo, an impressive dance music trio hailing from Santa Barbara. The trifecta hit their stride in 2020 with the release of their debut EP Us In Motion. Now on Spotify, the group has amassed over 7 million streams and they are back to channel this success into 2021 with their latest single, "I Feel Gold."

Łaszewo is a true triple threat, equipped with two producers and a vocalist ready to deliver unique, dynamic productions. "I Feel Gold" is set up to be one of their best works yet, with uplifting melodies and velvety vocals that send chills down the spine. The stunning top-line here eventually leads into a hypnotic, future bass-style drop that bridges the gap between the two with an emphatic punch.

Check out the soaring new single below.

“We associate gold with a sort of ethereal power that comes from loving and accepting yourself as you are," Łaszewo explained in a press release. "Almost as if when you meet someone who has that confidence and power they sparkle in a golden light."

Łaszewo has shared that "I Feel Gold" is just the beginning and that they already have a plethora of new singles ready to be released throughout 2021. The trio are flourishing, with each of their diverse styles alchemizing into one to create beautiful chemistry.

You can find "I Feel Gold" on your go-to streaming platform here.

FOLLOW ŁASWEZO:

Facebook: facebook.com/laszewooo

Twitter: twitter.com/laszewo

Instagram: instagram.com/laszewo

Spotify: spoti.fi/3clerv2