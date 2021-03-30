With their funky remix of Frankie Goes To Hollywood's classic, Nero continues to be full of surprises.

There's an escalating output of new music from the elusive Nero trio.

The group has just dropped their third remix within a week. Prior to their latest run of releases, the group had remained dark for two years.

It's no secret that 80s era sonics and aesthetics have played a substantial role in shaping the Nero we know today. For their latest remix, the trio put a new spin on one of the decade's most recognizable hits, Frankie Goes to Hollywood's 1984 hit "Relax."

While it's clear from the outset this is a Nero remix based on the sweeping textures, punchy kicks, and robotic basses, Nero is careful to build ample suspense before truly throwing listeners for a loop. As Holly Johnson calls out in earnest, "Hit me with your laser beams," the group shake the track's entire foundation with a dancefloor commanding bassline that is truly out of left field. Nero haven't made lasting impressions on us time and time again by being predictable, so needless to say, we're here for it.

Based on how the group has earmarked the release "3/5" in their tweet, there's still more new Nero in the tank soon to see the light of day. What lies at the end of this trail, if anything, is hard to say but perhaps the timing of the group's re-emergence is no coincidence as we are just weeks away from the landmark 10th anniversary of their debut album Welcome Reality.

