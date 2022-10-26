Skip to main content
"Escape the Wormhole" With This 10-Year-Old Dubstep Producer

Mesophonic says his wonky "Wormhole" EP is inspired by underground dubstep influences.

c/o Press

It's never too young to find a hobby. In Mesophonic's case, he found dubstep.

At 10 years of age, the diminutive DJ and electronic music producer is poised to make a name for himself in the Denver area, a hub of promising bass music talent.

Based in Fort Collins, Mesophonic started performing at the ripe age of seven, even though he could barely see over the DJ equipment. Inspired by experimental bass music, he spins a wonky blend of dubstep and riddim at his shows. Most recently, he performed at the Aggie Theater and Black Box, his team tells us.

BFF-FoCo-Benefit-2022-04574
Mesophonic is now set to release a heavy-hitting EP, aptly titled Wormhole, on streaming platforms next month.

"Wormhole is a space trip that allowed me to try some new experimental sounds of the underground dubstep influences I was working alongside and experiencing at festivals at that time in my life," Mesophonic says. "It reveals a period I spent doing a little less head-banging and a little more exploration. Wormhole EP definitely has an amusing feel that goes with the season it's being released."

You can listen to Wormhole below via SoundCloud. It will be available on Apple Music, Spotify and other streaming services on November 18th.

Follow Mesophonic:

Website: www.turnitdownjerome.com
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/mesophonicmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3f195JG

