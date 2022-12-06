Skip to main content
100 gecs Drop New EP Featuring Collaboration With Skrillex, "Torture Me"

100 gecs Drop New EP Featuring Collaboration With Skrillex, "Torture Me"

The duo also announced a new album, "10,000 gecs."

Andreas Lawen

The duo also announced a new album, "10,000 gecs."

100 gecs gave fans a double dose of excitement with the surprise release of a three-track EP and new album announcement.

Over the weekend, the surging hyperpop duo dropped a three-track EP, Snake Eyes, seemingly out of nowhere. While any new music is exciting for fans, they received an extra bonus when the tracklist was revealed to include a collaboration with Skrillex.

The first track, "Hey Big Man," channels Beastie Boys for a chaotic tune that will surely perk up their already high-energy live shows. The second track, "Torture Me," features Skrillex, which shouldn't be too surprising since 50 of the 100 gecs, Dylan Brady, joined him (along with Noisia and josh pan) on last year's "Supersonic (My Existence)."

Together, Skrillex and 100 gecs combine their experimental sensibilities to create a catchy, upbeat track that lets you feel how much fun the trio had in the studio. The final track, "Runaway," rounds out the short-but-sweet EP with emotive vocals about realizing you don't need someone who's holding you back.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

untold festival
EVENTS

Imagine Dragons Confirmed as 2023 Headliner for UNTOLD, One of Europe's Largest Dance Music Festivals

It's the Grammy-winning band's first-ever performance in Romania.

By EDM.com Staff
Carl Cox, Ultra Music Festival
EVENTS

Ultra Miami Adds David Guetta, Marshmello, Charlotte de Witte, Over 100 More to 2023 Lineup

DJ sets from Eric Prydz, Carl Cox, REZZ, Hardwell and many more electronic music superstars have also been confirmed.

By Jason Heffler
World Club Dome Winter Edition 2
EVENTS

World Club Dome: Winter Edition Set for Big 2022 Return With Axwell, Boris Brejcha, More

BigCityBeats' beloved winter festival returns to Germany December 16-17.

By Konstantinos Karakolis

Just five minutes after Snake Eyes was released, 100 gecs took to their social media to announce 10,000 gecs, their sophomore album and the follow-up to 2019's debut, 1000 gecs. The new album is scheduled to be released on March 17th, 2023.

You can stream Snake Eyes here.

FOLLOW 100 GECS:

Facebook: facebook.com/100-gecs
Twitter: twitter.com/100gecs
Instagram: instagram.com/100gecs
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ptnDlo

Related

Indira Paganotto
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: 100 gecs & Skrillex, Indira Paganotto, Boris Brejcha & More [12/2/22]

New major releases include tracks from Indira Paganotto, RL Grime, Snakehips and more.

3OH!3 100 gecs
MUSIC RELEASES

3OH!3 Make Triumphant Return On 100 gecs Collaboration, "Lonely Machines"

The track marks 3OH!3's first release since 2016's "NIGHT SPORTS" album.

Skrillex with his hair in mid air during a DJ set.
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex Returns with New JOYRYDE Collaboration “AGEN WIDA”

The king is back!

ty dolla sign
MUSIC RELEASES

Ty Dolla $ign Drops Kid Cudi Collaboration "Temptations" Produced by Skrillex and Hit-Boy

James Blake also contributed to the single, which is featured on Dolla $ign's new album "Featuring Ty Dolla $ign."

Ee7EdFcXYAAk7Ds
EVENTS

San Holo, TNGHT, 100 Gecs, More to Play Minecraft Benefit Festival for The Okra Project "Lavapalooza"

The digital festival will benefit The Okra Project's battle against food insecurity in the Black Trans community.

TroyBoi and Skrillex
NEWS

TroyBoi Premieres a Bouncy New Collaboration with Skrillex

The Soundclash star announced a massive new collaboration with Skrillex.

skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex Just Leaked His Own Song on Reddit—Listen to "Supersonic (My Existence)"

Prior to its unveiling, the song—a collab with Noisia, josh pan, and Dylan Brady—had only lived in low-quality online rips.

skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Skrillex's Hypnotic New Single With Starrah and Four Tet, "Butterflies"

After months of reports about new music on the horizon, Skrillex has finally unveiled his first official track since 2019.