11APE Signs to E11EVEN Music, Delivers Debut Single "Bad Girls"

Perhaps best known for its eponymous nightlife venue in Miami, the famed E11EVEN brand is expanding.

They recently announced E11EVEN Music, a new vertical of the rapidly growing brand that will operate as a record label and artist management company.

"After we purchased Bored Ape Yacht Club #11 and put the E11EVEN hat on it, the ape was brought to life, and 11APE was born," explains Gino LoPinto, Operating Partner of E11EVEN Music and E11EVEN Miami, who said 11APE is now "officially beyond the metaverse."

11APE's debut track is a summery house-pop earworm called "Bad Girls" alongside Latin EDM artist Vikina of Mr. 305 Records, an independent record label owned by Pitbull. Distributed by Sony Music's The Orchard, "Bad Girls" marks the first collaboration between Mr. 305 Records and E11EVEN Music.

Take a listen to "Bad Girls" below.

"The latest vertical of the E11EVEN ecosystem, E11EVEN Music, has been in discussion for quite some time and is especially close to my heart; music is why I entered the nightlife business 30 years ago," LoPinto added. 'My partner and E11EVEN concept creator Dennis DeGori, and co-founders Michael Simkins and Marc Roberts, have fully embraced this new venture, and we couldn't be more excited. This is just the beginning!"

You can find "Bad Girls" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW VIKINA:

Facebook: facebook.com/vikinamusic

Twitter: twitter.com/vikinamusic

Instagram: instagram.com/vikinamusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3Ci3CXV

FOLLOW 11APE:

Facebook: facebook.com/11apemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/11apemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/11apemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3QT1mdS