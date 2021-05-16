3LAU Shares Stunning Sunset Performance From Nevada's Amargosa Dunes: Watch

3LAU Shares Stunning Sunset Performance From Nevada's Amargosa Dunes: Watch

Taking place right at the end of the sunset, fans can enjoy natural light before a colorful light show brightens up the dunes.
3LAU recently took a break from all of his exciting cryptocurrency endeavors to perform an intoxicating DJ set from Nevada's Amargosa Dunes, taking the decks in the middle of the dunes and sharing it for all to see.

It's interesting to watch how the surroundings progress from day to night as the natural light at the start of the performance gives way to colorful manmade lighting at the end. Set to the sound and mood of the show and featuring many of 3LAU's original releases, the set is nothing short of breathtaking.

Check out the performance—courtesy of Cuts Clothing—in full below.

3LAU has been a busy man as of late. As one of the musicians most involved in the world of cryptocurrency, he's been making announcement after announcement as crypto's incredible breach into the mainstream continues to gain steam.

This week it was revealed that he would be performing at the world's largest cryptocurrency conference in Miami next month. Just days before that he was also revealed to be a backer in the $7.6 million funding found of an NFT social media network, and not long before that, he was cast as a judge on a Shark Tank-like NFT show alongside Mark Cuban and Ashton Kutcher.

