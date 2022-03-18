Skip to main content
"Get Your Body Movin" to 3VERYNIGHT's Groovy Tech House Jam

"Get Your Body Movin" to 3VERYNIGHT's Groovy Tech House Jam

A thick bassline drives this anthemic house tune, which doubles as a call-to-action to get back on the dancefloor.

c/o 3VERYNIGHT

A thick bassline drives this anthemic house tune, which doubles as a call-to-action to get back on the dancefloor.

It's safe to say the pandemic is in the rearview, and rising house music producer 3VERYNIGHT wants to get everyone back on the dancefloor.

His latest single is called "Get Your Body Movin," and it's a groovy tech house jam that moonlights as a call-to-action. Driven by a soulful refrain, the kinetic track was designed for clubs and would also fit right into 2022 festival sets. Disco-inspired sound design and quirky plucks run roughshod through the drop, which whips with the four-on-the-floor magnetism of a house anthem from Cloonee or Biscits.

But the unquestioned highlight of "Get Your Body Movin" is its thick and thumping bassline, which churns throughout the arrangement. It acts as a bedrock, resolutely chugging through while 3VERYNIGHT's clean production ebbs and flows around it.

Take a listen to "Get Your Body Movin" below.

"'Get Your Body Movin' includes a lot of different elements you typically wouldn’t hear together on a house music song," 3VERYNIGHT says. "Being a piano player and vinyl DJ since 15 years old, I always took a liking to new styles of music and genres. Leaning toward golden age hip-hop growing up, and being raised all over the world, I try to incorporate those elements in my music to give it a unique sound that still has that soulful grit to it."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

2400 x 2400
MUSIC RELEASES

"Get Your Body Movin" to 3VERYNIGHT's Groovy Tech House Jam

A thick bassline drives this anthemic house tune, which doubles as a call-to-action to get back on the dancefloor.

By EDM.com Staff26 seconds ago
Tech My House Vol. 3
MUSIC RELEASES

Space Yacht Unveils Third "Tech My House" Installment

The compilation features new music from Achilles, Ciszak, Baby Weight, and many more.

By Niko Sani7 hours ago
ultra music festival
EVENTS

Here Are the Set Times and Schedule of Ultra Music Festival 2022

By EDM.com Staff7 hours ago

2022 has the feel of a breakthrough year for 3VERYNIGHT, whose most recent single, "Night After Night," recently eclipsed 100,000 streams on Spotify. The DJ and producer also has a number of big collabs in the works, including one with house music star Sacha Robotti and another with Bentley of the barnstorming dubstep duo Pixel Terror.

You can get familiar with 3VERYNIGHT and his body of work via the links below.

FOLLOW 3VERYNIGHT:

Instagram: instagram.com/3verynightmusic

Facebook: facebook.com/3VERYNIGHT

Twitter: twitter.com/3verynight

Spotifyspoti.fi/34V3QGk

Related

Yvonne Gougelet Kyle Kinch-24
MUSIC RELEASES

Get Down to Kyle Kinch's Poolside Tech House Anthem, "Rumpshaker"

The song invites you to sweat with an infectious vocal refrain and chugging bassline.

DRITTO full
MUSIC RELEASES

DRITTO Delivers Energetic House Track, "Let Your Body Move"

"Energy never dies, it just transforms."

K1 6143 PhotoBy Marcus Maschwitz
MUSIC RELEASES

Kennedy One Drops Hypnotic Progressive House Single "Drive"

A mesmeric house tune perfect to get lost to on a long, late-night drive.

A press photo of anonymous DJ/producer Bonez.
MUSIC RELEASES

Bonez Brings the G House Heat with "Body Bag"

G house isn't dead if Bonez has anything to say about it.

[Press pic] Sam Blacky
MUSIC RELEASES

Sam Blacky Drops New Tech House Single "Body"

This is Blacky's second single since making her studio debut last month.

IMG_1834
MUSIC RELEASES

OneUpDuo Drop Soulful Nu-Disco Jam "N'EAUX"

"N'EAUX" is dripping in attitude.

A color photo of DJ/producer Jauz (real name Sam Vogel) over a turquoise background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Jauz Gets Back on the Tech House Train with "Movin"

Another club-friendly tune has been delivered by Jauz.

258745100_964349030820058_4117150745730596409_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Where It's ATT Recruit Rich DietZ for Gritty Tech House Remix of "Thunder"

A double whammy of fast-rising electronic music duos have locked horns for a huge remix.