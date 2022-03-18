"Get Your Body Movin" to 3VERYNIGHT's Groovy Tech House Jam

It's safe to say the pandemic is in the rearview, and rising house music producer 3VERYNIGHT wants to get everyone back on the dancefloor.

His latest single is called "Get Your Body Movin," and it's a groovy tech house jam that moonlights as a call-to-action. Driven by a soulful refrain, the kinetic track was designed for clubs and would also fit right into 2022 festival sets. Disco-inspired sound design and quirky plucks run roughshod through the drop, which whips with the four-on-the-floor magnetism of a house anthem from Cloonee or Biscits.

But the unquestioned highlight of "Get Your Body Movin" is its thick and thumping bassline, which churns throughout the arrangement. It acts as a bedrock, resolutely chugging through while 3VERYNIGHT's clean production ebbs and flows around it.

Take a listen to "Get Your Body Movin" below.

"'Get Your Body Movin' includes a lot of different elements you typically wouldn’t hear together on a house music song," 3VERYNIGHT says. "Being a piano player and vinyl DJ since 15 years old, I always took a liking to new styles of music and genres. Leaning toward golden age hip-hop growing up, and being raised all over the world, I try to incorporate those elements in my music to give it a unique sound that still has that soulful grit to it."

2022 has the feel of a breakthrough year for 3VERYNIGHT, whose most recent single, "Night After Night," recently eclipsed 100,000 streams on Spotify. The DJ and producer also has a number of big collabs in the works, including one with house music star Sacha Robotti and another with Bentley of the barnstorming dubstep duo Pixel Terror.

You can get familiar with 3VERYNIGHT and his body of work via the links below.

