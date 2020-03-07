4B Unveils New Sound with Austin Mahone Feature, "Lucid"

Following up 2019's explosive single "Did You" featuring Chris Brown, 4B is back with his first release of 2020.

"Lucid" featuring pop heavyweights Austin Mahone and Abraham Mateo is out now via Ultra Music. It's a new direction for the Jersey club DJ known for a heavy trap sound and high-energy remixes of Top 40 smashes including J. Balvin's "Mi Gente" and "Red Roses" by Lil Skies.

This new release from 4B (real name Bobby Mckeon Jr) is vocal heavy and suspenseful, featuring a smooth bass line and edgy vibe. Mahone and Mateo set the track apart by adding a sexy lo-fi edge with contrasting English and Spanish verses and an almost ASMR feel.

The track comes paired with an official music video featuring the three artists, depicted drifting off at their mechanic jobs. The scene quickly takes a 180-degree turn as the garage transforms to a club, complete with women, wine and gold chains. Their lucid dreaming abruptly comes to an end when their boss wakes them up from their fantasy.

"Austin, Abraham and I have been working on this song for over a year, and we all finally got together and had a blast shooting the music video," Mckeon said in a press release. "Look out for us to perform this one live very soon."

The producer is currently getting ready for his 4B & Friends showcase during Miami Music Week, slated for March 19 at Wynwood Factory (with novel coronavirus factors permitting).

