October 16, 2021
Haywyre Drops Remix of Ending Theme From Anime Series "86": Listen
Publish date:

Haywyre Drops Remix of Ending Theme From Anime Series "86": Listen

The Grammy nominee's remix of SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:mizuki's original was released on Sony Music's Sakura Chill Beats.
Author:

86 fans get to experience their beloved show's ending theme in a whole new way, thanks to Haywyre.

The latest entry in Sony Music's popular anime and video game remix destination, Sakura Chill Beats, is a rework of SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:mizuki's song "Avid" from the Grammy-nominated electronic music producer. Haywyre's new remix was premiered in honor of the recent release of the show's second season on Netflix. 

A drastic departure from SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:mizuki's original track, Haywyre's rendition transforms the dramatic arrangement into a funky, upbeat bop. He takes the essence of the original and spins the vocals into a dazzling, neon-drenched journey guided by wandering keys and an addictive bassline.

Recommended Articles

EDC Las Vegas 2019 aerial shot
EVENTS

Here Are the EDC Las Vegas 2021 Set Times

Check in here to find out when your favorite artists will perform at the biggest rave in North America.

4 hours ago
police
NEWS

Man Sentenced After Admitting to 13 Counts of Voyeurism at U.K. Music Festival

Christopher Bicourt, 44, reportedly privately filmed numerous attendees at Warm Up Festival for his own gratification.

5 hours ago
pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Haywyre Drops Remix of Ending Theme From Anime Series "86": Listen

The Grammy nominee's remix of SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:mizuki's original was released on Sony Music's Sakura Chill Beats.

5 hours ago

Although there's noticeably less emphasis on the vocals, they're used in a clever way that will keep them stuck in your head, even though they're not as prominent in the rework. While quite different from the emotional ending theme, Haywyre's take is a fresh change of pace that both fans of the original and new listeners can both enjoy.

FOLLOW HAYWYRE:

Facebook: facebook.com/Haywyre
Twitter: twitter.com/haywyremusic
Instagram: instagram.com/haywyre
Spotify: spoti.fi/3h2YYAs

Related

Attack on Titan
MUSIC RELEASES

Slushii Drops Dubstep Remix of "My War" from Anime Series Attack on Titan

Shinsei Kamattechan's original recording is the sixth theme song in the popular Japanese series.

Tokyo Machine
MUSIC RELEASES

Tokyo Machine Drops Remix of "Naruto: Shippuden" Theme Song: Listen

The original song was the 16th theme song to the wildly popular anime show.

001-1.v1-e1613874315797
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Releases Remix of "Ryu's Theme" From Street Fighter II

The new remix follows the release of his Dim Max x Street Fighter merchandise collaboration.

maxresdefault
NEWS

Sony Music Japan Launches Hub for Remixes of Anime and Video Game Theme Songs

The first track featured on the "Sakura Chill Beats" YouTube channel was RetroVision's remix of "Ashiato -Footprints-" by the peggies.

Martin Garrix Macklemore & Patrick Stump Banner Artwork
MUSIC RELEASES

Haywyre Delivers a Funky Remix of Martin Garrix's Hit Single "Summer Days" ft. Macklemore and Patrick Stump

Martin Garrix's "Summer Days" with Macklemore and Patrick Stump got a funky Haywyre remix for release on STMPD RCRDS.

Haywyre Press Pic 1_
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Grammy-Nominated Artist Haywyre's Dreamy New Single "Wisdom" [Premiere]

Haywyre's latest single serves as the third official release of Insomniac's new Lost In Dreams imprint.

EDM.COM INSTAGRAM TAKEOVER
INTERVIEWS

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #16: Haywyre

Join us live as we sip a custom drink crafted by Grammy-nominated electronic music artist Haywyre.

flying lotus
MUSIC RELEASES

Flying Lotus Releases Soundtrack From His Netflix Anime Series "Yasuke": Listen

FlyLo recruited help from Thundercat, Denzel Curry, and Niki Randa.