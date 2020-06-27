Inspired by Japanese Culture, 9ToEarth Channel Haunting, Industrial Sound on "Kogarashi Tales"

Chilean artist Visonia and singer/songwriter Kika Stepa have been steadily releasing music under their 9ToEarth alias since early April this year. Just a few months later, the pair have unveiled their debut project Kogarashi Tales.

After a stint in Japan, Stepa found herself inspired by both the chaotic city life of Tokyo and the peaceful atmosphere of the shrines and monuments scattered throughout the country. This served as the catalyst for Kogarashi Tales. Kika details that they are "very inspired by Asian culture" and that she based many ideas for the lyrics "on the idea of contrast that [she] believe[s] is a strong part of the Japanese culture.”

"Kogarashi" is a Japanese word that means "winds that come before winter." The pair have masterfully captured that essence within their beautifully crafted 7-track project, as their industrial feel conjures a chilling soundscape from start to finish. The eerie, raw melodies compliment Kika's airy vocals, further highlighting their artistry.

Kika and Visonia further elaborate by stating, “We wanted to reflect some of our struggles in life but also delve into the human psyche and illustrate it in our own words.” Kogarashi Tales does just that, as it is a phenomenal first showing all around. The project includes their previously released singles "Petal of Ice," "Kintsugi," and "Nobody Around Us" as well as a handful of new tunes, including a shining moment in their song "Parasite." Combining ethereal techno elements with a darker twist on Kika's vocals, "Parasite" is without a doubt one of the most unique tracks featured.

With their debut project, 9ToEarth has given critics a reason to keep them in their sights. Stream Kogarashi Tales below.

