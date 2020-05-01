Bass Prodigy A Hundred Drums Delivers Dynamic New Single “19”

California-grown, Denver-based recording artist A Hundred Drums was supposed to be playing Bassnectar’s Deja Voom and Freestyle Sessions events in the first half of 2020, but like the rest of us, her live music plans have been sidelined for the foreseeable future by the impact of COVID-19.

Today, however, she’s plugging back into the bass community and culture by delivering an electrifying new single, “19," which displays how she's using quarantine to cultivate an even more palatable sonic storyline.

A Hundred Drums has honed in on creating her multi-instrumental bass music project since starting out in 2006. Fusing elements of modern electronic music with tantalizing, genre-defiant soundscapes, the Redondo Beach native earned co-signs and bookings from various artists, like Bassnectar, for her display of prodigal talents in sound design. Having performed around the world, A Hundred Drums takes pride in combining the sonics of nature with deep bass music to provide a unifying, grounding feeling for listeners.

"19" opens with a hollow, reverberating drum pattern containing percussive elements, which sound as if they were submerged, before a sobering kick-drum grabs the listener's attention 30 seconds in. These more tangible instrumentals become more and more focal, eventually culminating with A Hundred Drums dunking a trembling bassline in just before the minute mark.

This slow-burning track is less so "banger" material and more so a spicy showcasing of this rising producer's talent. As one of the members of the global women's music group Shakti Sound, A Hundred Drums has long maintained her status as a leader and innovator, but with each new music offering we begin to understand a little more of how unique she really is as an artist.

You can stream "19" above or buy the track here via Bandcamp, who is waiving all fees and allowing artists to collect 100% on all music sales today.

