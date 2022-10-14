A Hundred Drums Returns to Deadbeats With Menacing Track, "Deep Space"

Following the announcement of a landmark tour, surging bass music producer A Hundred Drums has released a new single, "Deep Space."

Out now via Zed Dead’s Deadbeats imprint, "Deep Space" finds the experimental bass virtuoso at her finest. She's becoming one of the label's bona fide powerhouses after releasing 2021's Enough Enough EP and this year’s "If I Have To."

A Hundred Drums impresses in "Deep Space," which masterfully blends tinctures of hip-hop, psychedelic bass and organic percussion. Pulsing bass and metallic wobbles serenade us through a menacing arrangement, which is reminiscent of her signature, haunting sound.

Take a listen to “Deep Space” below.

A Hundred Drums will now head out on tour in support of Subtronics, Mersiv and Opiuo, and she's primed for a massive set at tonight's Deadbeats show in Las Vegas with Zeds Dead, Deathpact and more. She also revealed more new music is in the works, including a brand new EP expected to drop in 2023.

“Respectfully, y’all are gonna have to get used to hearing different sides of me," A Hundred Drums writes. "Because I have a few more releases this year, then a huge EP I’ve been working on will be dropping sometime after the new year. Expect a full 360 with that one. Cause it’s not dubstep."

You can stream "Deep Space" here.

