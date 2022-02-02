Skip to main content
A Hundred Drums Drops Thunderous Deadbeats Track, "If I Have To"

A Hundred Drums was also hand selected to join REZZ on her North American tour.

A Hundred Drums' first release of 2022 comes in with explosive energy on Deadbeats with a new single and music video called "If I Have To" (with Saule).

In the summer of 2021, A Hundred Drums released her powerful Enough Is Enough EP on Deadbeats. The record outlined the struggles of being Black in America and condemning systemic racism, among other timely motifs. Alongside the release of Enough Is Enough, Deadbeats also released a mini-documentary that provided fans a detailed look inside the making of the EP.

"If I Have To" is eerie, haunting, and transformative. The track begins with a looming pad and frenetic percussion before unfurling into a thunderous, deep bass progression. A Hundred Drums pairs her ferocious drumming skills with a barrage of electronic samples to carry the track to the finish line.

A Hundred Drums built up a strong presence by showcasing in the U.K. bass and dubstep. She's continued her climb up ladder by attending psytrance festivals to hone her mixing skills. She was recently hand selected by REZZ to join her North American tour

A Hundred Drums has a series of singles coming out this year alongside festival performances, tours, and mixes, so there will certainly be lots of noise coming from her direction. 

Listen to "If I Have To" here.

