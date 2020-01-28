A-Trak and Armand Van Helden Tease First Duck Sauce Track Since 2014 [LISTEN]

A few weeks ago, A-Trak and Armand Van Helden made waves by announcing the 2020 return of their nu-disco project, Duck Sauce. The reunion will encompass more than appearances at festivals like Coachella - as evidenced by the duo's recent teaser for new music.

"Smiley Face," as it appears to be titled, is due out this Friday, February 1st. The song's preview clip is only eight seconds long, but it shows that the duo haven't deviated away from their heavily disco-influenced sound since they last cut a track together.

Winning the DMC World Championship in 1997 at only 15 years old propelled A-Trak (real name Alain Macklovitch) into a music career most could only dream of. A legend in his own right, Van Helden played no small role in the evolution of UK garage with his "Dark Garage Remix" of the Sneaker Pimps' single, "Spin Spin Sugar," which came out the same year.

As Duck Sauce, both Macklovitch and Van Helden pay homage to disco, a genre at the roots of both house and garage. As we've been over before, their most popular single together was "Barbara Streisand," which came out in 2010.

