A-Trak and His Brother, Dave 1 of Chromeo, Remix "So Ready" by Raphael Saadiq

This week marks the release of the first song in six years under A-Trak's Duck Sauce project, but that's not all for the decorated DJ/producer. Not long beforehand, he dropped a remix of "So Ready" by Raphael Saadiq alongside his brother, Dave 1 of Chromeo, via their newly minted The Brothers Macklovitch moniker.

The Brothers Macklovitch's remix of "So Ready" takes the funky rhythms of the source material and sets them to a faster pace. Some of the instrumentals are substituted by a smooth, jazzy bass line, reinforcing the undeniable groove of the 2020 rendition.

In a Facebook post, A-Trak (real name Alain Macklovitch) cited Saadiq as a "musical hero" to him and his brother. Saadiq wrote "So Ready" from the perspective of a problematic heroin user in reference to his late brother, after whom Jimmy Lee, the album on which the song appeared, was named.

"Smiley Face" by Macklovitch's other project, Duck Sauce, can be pre-saved and pre-added across platforms here.

H/T: Dancing Astronaut

