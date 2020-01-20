Above & Beyond Release Cover of New Order's "Blue Monday"

For almost seven years, fans have been waiting for the release of Above & Beyond's cover of "Blue Monday" by New Order. Luckily for them, the trio officially released the track and an accompanying extended mix today.

Giving new life to the 1983 synth-pop anthem, Above & Beyond (real names Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness, and Paavo Siljamäki) maintained the much of the original's iconic synth and vocals, while creating a high-energy tune perfect for the main stage.

The release date for the tune is appropriate as it just so happens to fall on Blue Monday 2020. The unofficial holiday was created by a travel channel and is said to be the most depressing day of the year. While it was created decades after the original song's release, one can't help but notice how the melancholy lyrics align with the depressing nature of the annual Blue Monday.

Above & Beyond's cover of "Blue Monday" by New Order is out now. You can download or stream the latest from the trio here.

