Skip to main content
Above & Beyond Drop Hypnotic Progressive House Single, "Chains"

Above & Beyond Drop Hypnotic Progressive House Single, "Chains"

Premiered during the band’s Group Therapy 450 celebration at The Drumsheds London last September, “Chains” marks the group’s third single with Marty Longstaff.

c/o Press

Premiered during the band’s Group Therapy 450 celebration at The Drumsheds London last September, “Chains” marks the group’s third single with Marty Longstaff.

Iconic trance music trio Above & Beyond have returned with a new progressive house anthem, “Chains.”

Premiered during the band’s Group Therapy 450 celebration at The Drumsheds London last September, “Chains” marks Above & Beyond's third single with Marty Longstaff following 2019's "Flying By Candlelight" and "Tightrope." It's also one of two original productions to appear on the group's Anjunabeats Volume 16 compilation, alongside "Projection."

"'Jump and the net will appear,’ a fleeting remark from a colleague of Tony’s at Warner Records, has always percolated during songwriting," Above & Beyond said in a press statement. "With the uncertainty of the last few years, it reared its head again and ‘Chains’ was born. Marty’s tones fit the track perfectly, reminding us that a step into the unknown, might just be putting your best foot forward."

Listen to “Chains” below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ray vople bass canyon
EVENTS

Bass Canyon 2022: Set Times, Weather and Everything Else You Need to Know

You can never be too prepared for a trip to the Gorge Amphitheatre.

By Niko Sani
ultra korea
EVENTS

Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Nicole Moudaber and More Announced for Ultra Korea 2022

Organizers revealed the first wave of artists to appear in Seoul for the 2022 return of Ultra Korea.

By Nick Yopko
SCOTT_LONDON_2021_02_4651-1536x1024
FEATURES

The 3rd Annual Renegade Burn: Trolling Run Amok or Playa-fied Revolution?

Burning Man is back, so why are people throwing a "Free Burn" anyway?

By Graham Berry

Above & Beyond are currently on an extensive summer and fall tour. They're set to host their own Group Therapy Weekender London festival in September, two-day Group Therapy Radio 500 show at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium in October, and make headlining appearances at Creamfields, EDC Orlando and more.

You can stream "Chains" here.

FOLLOW ABOVE & BEYOND:

Facebook: facebook.com/aboveandbeyond
Instagram: instagram.com/aboveandbeyond
Twitter: twitter.com/aboveandbeyond
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHhX1z

Related

mat zo above & beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond and Mat Zo Drop Long-Awaited Group Therapy ID, "Always Do"

The long-awaited collab was premiered in London at Group Therapy 450.

A&B- Common Ground Press Shot 1 LR
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Release New Single "Rocket Science" Ahead of ABGT300

A&B back at it again

above & beyond
EVENTS

Above & Beyond Announce Return to London for Group Therapy 450 Celebration

Commemorating 450 episodes of their weekly Group Therapy Radio show, the iconic trance trio are hosting a two-day outdoor festival in their hometown of London.

3_Lcw6Gw
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Reunite with Marty Longstaff for "Flying By Candlelight"

Plus Anjunadeep 10, and the Anjunabeats North American Spring Tour

above & beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Above & Beyond's 10-Year Anniversary Remix Album of "Group Therapy"

The album features remixes from Spencer Brown, Oliver Heldens, Manila Killa, and more.

hybrid minds
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Turn Back the Clock With Official Remix of "Love Is Not Enough" by Hybrid Minds

The fabled "Group Therapy" cut featuring Zoë Johnston has received a melodic drum & bass makeover.

Above and Beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Drop "Another Angel"

This track may ring a bell for some.

Above & Beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Share First Single off Forthcoming Album, Acoustic III, and Announce Tour

It will include performances at London's Royal Albert Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The Greek Theatre and more.