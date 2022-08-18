Above & Beyond Drop Hypnotic Progressive House Single, "Chains"

Iconic trance music trio Above & Beyond have returned with a new progressive house anthem, “Chains.”

Premiered during the band’s Group Therapy 450 celebration at The Drumsheds London last September, “Chains” marks Above & Beyond's third single with Marty Longstaff following 2019's "Flying By Candlelight" and "Tightrope." It's also one of two original productions to appear on the group's Anjunabeats Volume 16 compilation, alongside "Projection."

"'Jump and the net will appear,’ a fleeting remark from a colleague of Tony’s at Warner Records, has always percolated during songwriting," Above & Beyond said in a press statement. "With the uncertainty of the last few years, it reared its head again and ‘Chains’ was born. Marty’s tones fit the track perfectly, reminding us that a step into the unknown, might just be putting your best foot forward."

Listen to “Chains” below.

Above & Beyond are currently on an extensive summer and fall tour. They're set to host their own Group Therapy Weekender London festival in September, two-day Group Therapy Radio 500 show at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium in October, and make headlining appearances at Creamfields, EDC Orlando and more.

You can stream "Chains" here.

