Watch Above & Beyond Perform While Sailing the River Thames for "Group Therapy 400"

Fans of Anjunabeats had a lot to celebrate this past weekend after the historic imprint reached the milestone of its 20-year anniversary. Label heads Above & Beyond commemorated the achievement in grand fashion by performing a massive four-hour set aboard a ship traversing the River Thames in the group's hometown of London.

Produced by Nomobo and Anjunabeats, the "Group Therapy 400" livestream was broadcast on September 26th exclusively on Anjuna’s Twitch channel but is now available for all to watch in full on YouTube. The performance can also be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music.

The set features 70 tracks that span the history of Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep. The trio switched off on the decks playing hits from Lane 8, 16BL, Dusky, Seven Lions, Andrew Beyer, and many more.

Above & Beyond's weekly radio show, Group Therapy, has reached cult status, streaming to millions every Friday. Due to the global lockdown period contrived by the impact of COVID-19, the trio have not been together in person since March, which they say is the longest they have not seen one another in 20 years. They formed Anjunabeats back in the year 2000 and have since introduced the dance music community to names such as Mat Zo, ilan Bluestone, Arty, and Audien, among countless others.

You can watch the full four-hour set below.

